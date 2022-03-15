MLB Trade Rumors: League insider reveals the New York Yankees remain pessimistic in signing Freddie Freeman

The New York Yankees are currently looking to add more players to their roster as free agency resumes following the 99-day lockout. One target for them is former National League MVP Freddie Freeman. Freeman has spent the entirety of his career with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman is one of the biggest names remaining in the free agent market and has been rumored to go to the Yankees for some time now.

One insider suggests that the Yankees are not optimistic about signing Freeman and have started to look at other options.

Anthony Rizzo rounds the bases during last year's Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees are pessimistic on Freeman, and have said no to the ask of Volpe plus more for Matt Olson. So Anthony Rizzo seems to be the most realistic at 1B for them now. And that’s not so bad. Yankees are pessimistic on Freeman, and have said no to the ask of Volpe plus more for Matt Olson. So Anthony Rizzo seems to be the most realistic at 1B for them now. And that’s not so bad.

Matt Olson with Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners

As of now, Anthony Rizzo appears to be the leading contender for first baseman for the New York Yankees. Rizzo is another player in the market with many accolades over his career, including multiple All-Star appearances and a 2016 World Series title with the Chicago Cubs. Rizzo spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Yankees last year.

Rizzo is a solid option for the Yankees, a good clubhouse player who is extremely durable and excellent on defense. Rizzo is also a left-handed power bat who would benefit greatly from playing at Yankee Stadium's short right field porch. Rizzo is also familiar with the Yankee clubhouse, as he was a member last year. This familiarity helps point in the direction of a reunion. Heyman later stated that Rizzo is the most realistic option.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees see Anthony Rizzo as the realistic good first base option now, and will try to make that work. Their expectation, as is the case with most, all along has been that the Freeman sweepstakes is between the Braves and Dodgers. Yankees see Anthony Rizzo as the realistic good first base option now, and will try to make that work. Their expectation, as is the case with most, all along has been that the Freeman sweepstakes is between the Braves and Dodgers.

Other Options for the New York Yankees

While Rizzo may be the most realistic option, another swirling rumor hints that the New York Yankees will trade for first baseman Matt Olson. Olson has spent his entire career with the Oakland Athletics but was recently rumored to be on the trade list, with the Yankees a leading candidate. Olson has been one of the top first basemen in the American League for the past few seasons, and the left-handed bat would be an ideal addition to the New York Yankees lineup. During his time with the Athletics, Olson has provided solid defense at the position while also displaying tremendous power at the plate.

