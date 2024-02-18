New York Yankees rumors: Insider believes landing one of 3 star pitchers could solidify club's World Series shot

The New York Yankees have made some strong moves this winter to bolster their lineup. One of the team's biggest moves this offseason was trading for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.

They also added some high-end pitching to compliment Gerrit Cole, who is coming off a Cy young season. In January, Marcus Stroman and the club agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract.

However, the team has hinted at adding another arm or two ahead of Opening Day, which MLB insider Jim Bowden sees as necessary. Especially after considering the Baltimore Orioles, who won the division last season, added Corbin Burnes this offseason.

In his column for The Athletic, Bowden wrote about wanting to see the Yankees land one of the top free agents or look at the trade market. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain on the open market, and Dylan Cease has been dangled in front of teams all winter.

Snell and Montgomery are both looking for a big-time deal. However, the Bronx Bombers are never a team to shy away from giving large contracts to impactful players.

For Cease, he is still a member of the Chicago White Sox but has been a highly-talked-about trade piece. While he is coming off a down year, he can work as an ace for most teams in the league.

The Yankees need to get serious about bringing in another arm

If the Yankees were to sign any of the pitchers mentioned, it would certainly upgrade their rotation. Their rotation includes Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt.

Blake Snell is one of the top pitchers on the open market, and for good reason. He is coming off a season where he won his second Cy Young Award of his career. However, the Bronx Bombers have reportedly already tried to sign him, but the two sides were too far apart.

Jordan Montgomery is coming off a stellar season where he was lights out in the postseason. Montgomery has already spent some time with the club, and the Yanks were the team that drafted him in 2014.

Dylan Cease is the most interesting name in this group. The White Sox have reportedly been listening to offers as they start anew this year. But if the Bronx Bombers were to acquire Cease, they would lose some valuable prospects.

Brian Cashman and the rest of the front office have tough decisions before the season starts.

