Phillies Rumors: Team expressing interest in 2 relievers to improve bullpen, per report

The Philadelphia Phillies have been quite slow this offseason. Since re-signing Aaron Nola, the team hasn’t done much to improve their roster, and only minor additions are likely coming for the Phillies before the regular season starts.

With fluctuations in the free-agent market continuing, the Phillies seem to be interested in two different relievers who are still available. Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Phillies may be in contact with the two pitchers and may be interested in signing them.

“The Phillies were in touch with righty Phil Maton, according to multiple sources, but nothing has materialized,” writes Lauber.

“They’ve expressed interest in Jakob Junis, a source said, though the 31-year-old righty would fit more as a multi-inning swingman than a late-game option.”

Phillies have interest in both pitchers, but nothing has been finalized yet. Despite being quite young, both players have seven seasons of experience.

For the last three seasons, Phil Maton was with the Houston Astros and was a valuable player in their bullpen. Maton recorded a 3.67 ERA and a 111 ERA+ across 162 games and 157 innings and also excelled in the playoffs by reducing his ERA when it mattered most.

Compared to Maton, Jakob Junis’s performance has been quite average. Junis recorded a 4.64 ERA but may be able to provide the Phillies’ bullpen with many more options, as he was a former starter.

As the team is still in talks with players, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.

Philadelphia Phillies recently signed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard

On Tuesday, Kolby Allard signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Allard’s contract is worth $1 million, with an extra $125,000 through incentives in the Major League. The deal is a split contract that guarantees $375,000 for the Minor League.

The left-hander played for four seasons with the Texas Rangers, from 2019 to 2022. He has a record of nine wins and 24 losses with a 6.10 ERA and one save in six major league seasons.

