San Diego Padres Rumors: Club has 'shown interest' in 2 starting pitchers, per report

Spring training is just about to begin, and the San Diego Padres roster still has many holes. The team is in need of more pitching depth and is linked with several free agent starters during the offseason.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are showing interest in Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard to fill the gap on their roster. Both players are available in free agency and are waiting to sign with a team for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old pitcher, Lorenzen, played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers last season. He made it to the 2023 All-Star with the Tigers and ended the season with nine wins and as many losses with a 4.18 ERA.

Lorenzen is a nine-year veteran with a career record of 40 wins, 38 losses and a career ERA of 4.11. He has played with several teams like the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Tigers and Phillies and could provide the Padres with good rotation stability.

Meanwhile, right-hander Syndergaard has been previously connected with the Padres. He had a tough last season, with a high 7.16 ERA in 12 games with the Dodgers and a 5.40 ERA in six starts with the Cleveland Guardians.

Syndergaard’s performance has seen quite ups and downs, but the Padres think that the 31-year-old could be a good fit.

Padres may add former Dodgers All-Star Hyun Jin Ryu to their roster

The San Diego Padres are interested in veteran free agent starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Ryu could be a good fit for the team, as he brings both experience and depth.

The left-handed starter had a 3.46 ERA in 11 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, after coming back from surgery. He's a former All Star, wouldn’t be expensive and could be a good addition to the team. Ryu could also prove to be a mentor for the young players.

