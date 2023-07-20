Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: MLB insider's latest on $500,000,000 star’s future as teams ‘continue to contact’ the Angels

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, Shohei Ohtani’s name continues to dominate the headlines.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar will be entering free agency after this season and is expected to garner a contract in the region of $500,000,000 when he inks his next contract.

Angels owner Arte Moreno has maintained time and again that Ohtani is headed nowhere. However, with teams circling like sharks for the services of the two-way phenom, the Angels may be tempted into salvaging some value for a contract that will run out in November.

MLB insider Jon Morosi tweeted an update on Ohtani’s future, stating that teams continue to remain in touch with the Angels regarding a potential deal. He wrote,

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they? @MLBNetwork @MLB

Ohtani’s name has been linked with a legion of teams in recent weeks, including the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees. However, a deal with any team at this stage doesn’t look likely.

The Angels' final chance to convince Shohei Ohtani

The Angels just swept the Yankees, and are desperately trying to remain in the wild card picture. Ohtani, despite all his greatness, hasn’t been involved in a single postseason fixture since joining the team in 2017.

This season represents the Angels’ last chance to convince Ohtani that they are capable of being a World Series contender, because that is something he will factor into his decision when signing his next long-term deal.

Ohtani’s seven triples and 35 home runs lead the MLB in both categories. On the mound, he has gone 7-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 18 starts on the bump this season.

