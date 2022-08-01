"This could swing who wins the World Series!" "I’m ready to vomit"- MLB fans anxious after MLB insider reports the Dodgers, Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals to be the frontrunners of the Juan Soto trade race

MLB insider Jim Bowden reported the three teams still in the Juan Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals. It is no surprise all are in the National League. The Washington Nationals don't want their superstar to go to an American League competitor.

The report has many fans anxious. Some are upset he won't go to their team, while others want to keep him off one specific team.

Jim Bowden⚾️ @JimBowdenGM #Cardinals The #Nationals now have only 3 teams left in the bidding for a Juan Soto trade according to club sources. The teams are believed to be #Padres and #Dodgers with the #Cardinals offering the most talent off their major league club and the Padres the most talent from Farm

We have been patiently waiting for this news, but it was enough to make fans nervous.

In the short term, this trade could have championship-level ramifications for the MLB.

There is a large contingent of fans who would like to see Juan Soto join any team other than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers' star power is already nearly unmatched. Adding Juan Soto would make them almost unbeatable. While they would have to give up some talented players, the return would likely be worth it.

These are about the three worst teams that Soto could go to for fans of the San Francisco Giants. No fan base wants to see a rival team strengthened.

The New York Yankees fan base was hoping to add another star to their stacked roster, but that dream seems to have ended now.

Any time a player the caliber of Soto is traded, there will be some level of disappointment.

A Soto trade seems inevitable at this point. The question of where he will go is still wide open.

Juan Soto is the best player available for trade in the MLB

Soto swings for the fences during a Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins game.

With the trade deadline coming in just a few days on August 2, Soto's value has never been higher. If his time with the Washington Nationals is truly over, he could benefit any franchise that acquires him. At only 23 years old, Soto has the best years of his career still ahead of him.

Soto is one of the best young players in the MLB and will be a difference-maker for any team. With 20 homers and a .246 batting average, he is an offensive weapon.

The pool of teams still vying for Juan Soto seems to be shrinking, but wherever he goes, the MLB landscape will change drastically.

