Tommy Pham Trade Rumors: Phillies could eye White Sox veteran as possible candidate to bolster offense, per insider

The Philadelphia Phillies could be the possible destination for Tommy Pham, as the Chicago White Sox are expected to swap their veteran outfielder for prospects before the trade deadline. The Phillies are nailed-on to reach the postseason, so they will look to add some more offense to the lineup for the playoffs. In contrast, the White Sox are on pace to set the worst win-loss record in its history.

According to MLB executive reporter, Mark Feinsand, Philadelphia will look to add an outfielder before the trade deadline who can make a big contribution with the bat.

Despite enjoying the best record in MLB, they have had subpar offensive production from the outfield ranks. Moreover, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have been recently shifted to the 10-day IL with no fixed date for return.

Meanhwile, Tommy Pham has become a prime target for several playoff contenders looking to add an extra bat for an affordable price. The 36-year old has a .263/.344/.376 slash line with 105 OPS+ after signing a one-year minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox in April.

Interestingly, Pham was an unsigned free agent at the start of the season despite helping the Arizona Diamondbacks reach the World Series in 2023. He has represented eight different franchises in the major leagues and could add another to that list soon.

The Phillies may also consider Luis Robert Jr. and Ian Happ as alternative options

Chicago White Sox centerfielder could also be a target for the Philadelphia Phillies during this trade deadline. (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Mark Feinsand also identified Tommy Pham's White Sox teammate Luis Robert Jr. and Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as other potential alternatives for the Phillies to pursue. However, both players would come at a much steeper price than Tommy Pham.

Luis Robert Jr. earned his first All-Star selection last year and finished the season with a career-high 38 home runs. But his 2024 slash line stands at .205/.279/.487 after being sidelined for two months with a hip injury. The 26-year-old centerfielder has a year left on his contract, with a $20 million club-option for the next two years.

The Chicago Cubs are going through a rough patch, occupying last spot in the National League Central. Ian Happ has been one of most productive players on the team with 1.3 bWAR, but all the major batting stats are down from his yearly average.

Nevertheless, Happ's defensive versatility and above-average power at the plate might entice the Phillies to initiate a trade move for him.

