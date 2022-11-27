According to a recent revelation, Joey Gallo could have been on his way to the Seattle Mariners during trade deadline day.

In a report made by Ryan Divish to The Seattle Times, Gallo was part of a three-team deal between the Mariners, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies. The deal would have seen Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales head to Philly, with Gallo moving to Seattle.

The three teams reportedly discussed the trade with the Yankees giving away Gallo and the Mariners giving away Gonzales. The Phillies' player to be traded wasn't specified. The deal didn't go through, however, and Gallo was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospect Clayton Beeter.

Acquiring Gallo made perfect sense as during the midpoint of the season, the Seattle Mariners outfield was battered with injuries. Mitch Haniger was in the IL with Julio Rodriguez having a wrist injury setback during that period. Sam Haggerty and Dylan Moore were also injured.

The only outfielders left for Seattle during that time were Jesse Winker and Jarred Kelenic.

Gonzales, meanwhile, posted a 10-15 record with a 4.13 ERA and could have fit in with the Philadelphia Phillies. Outside of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez, the Phillies had no reliable hands on the back end of the rotation.

Joey Gallo's 2022 campaign

It's not farfetched to say that Joey Gallo didn't enjoy his time in New York. After being heckled by Yankees fans, the two-time All-Star found a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, Gallo still had an abyssmal year statistically. Across 126 regular-season games, the 29-year-old batted .160/.280/.357 with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs. The former All-Star was mainly a victim of the shift as he failed to get past it, leading to his atrocious output.

With the shift being regulated for the 2023 season, it will be interesting to see if Gallo is signed by an MLB team given his left-handed hitting prowess. If not, he can also take his act to the NPB.

As per NPB rumor circles, the Tokyo-based Yomiuri Giants are looking to splurge on a foreign outfield player with Gregory Polanco out of the team.

"The Yomiuri Giants are planning to move Yoshihiro Maru from CF to RF next season. With Gregory Polanco gone, Yomiuri are reportedly ready to spend a lot of money to explore foreign OF options for 2023. Joey Gallo, Adam Duvall, & Kevin Kiermaier are possibly in price range." - @ Yakyu Cosmopolitan

The Giants could also target Adam Duvall and Kevin Kiermaier.

