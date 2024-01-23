Ryne Sandberg Net Worth: Career earnings of Cubs Hall of Famer, explored

Ryne Sandberg is one of the big names in major league baseball. The Cubs Hall of Famer was once one of the highest-paid baseball players of his time.

Sandberg started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies but was noted for his stint with the Cubs. Later, he became the manager and coach for the Phillies. He received the title of the MLB's best second baseman. In 2005, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Nicknamed "Ryno," Sandberg has inspired many players. His 16-year career brought him fame, memories and enough net worth. Let's take a look at his career earnings and current net worth.

Sandberg's net worth and career earnings

According to sources, the 64-year-old has a net worth of $16 million. The Phillies drafted him with a $20,000 bonus from the minor leagues. In 1982, he joined the Cubs to become one of the top-rated rookies of the year. They signed him for $32.5K per year.

In 1985, he earned $505K with the Cubs. For the 1988 season, "Ryno" took home $840K. His earnings increased every season with them until he reached the pinnacle of his career.

The Cubs extended his contract, especially after his consistent performances. He won the 1990 Home Run Derby and seven Silver Slugger awards. "Ryno" was also a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner and the most valuable player of the National League.

Sandberg's journey with the Cubs continued until his retirement. The 10-time MLB All-Star signed one of the most significant extensions with the Cubs for $28.4 million. He was at the peak of his career, earning $7.1 million per season and becoming the highest-paid baseball player.

"Ryno" moved on to manage the Phillies from 2013 to 2015. Considering his contributions, the Chicago Cubs retired his jersey number 23.

In 2016, he became Chicago's goodwill ambassador. Unfortunately, the former player and coach has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. He has started treatment for the same.

Sandberg has the love and support of his family and fans worldwide for a speedy recovery.

