Salvador Perez Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for the long-time Kansas City Royals catcher

One of the most beloved players in recent years for the Kansas City Royals has been Salvador Perez. The long-time catcher has emerged as one of the top catchers in baseball during his 12 years with the Royals, however, his time with the club may be nearing an end as Kansas City may commit to a full rebuild.

The Kansas City Royals have the second-worst record in the MLB this season with a dreadful 8-23 record. While it was expected to be a difficult season for the Royals, this start to the 2023 campaign may not have been what the front office was hoping for.

From the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., M.J. Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals are loaded with young talent that will be given an entire MLB season to develop. While this strategy may not be conducive to a winning season, it will allow their young core to develop at the MLB level.

DefendingChampsKC62 @KCinCypress62 @PauloAlvesNBA The other C that if available I would give a ton for is Salvador Perez from KC. He has 3 years left w/ an option. He is one of the best, and mashes. Question is would KC trade him & he has trade veto rights. If it's possible though, that would be insane. @PauloAlvesNBA The other C that if available I would give a ton for is Salvador Perez from KC. He has 3 years left w/ an option. He is one of the best, and mashes. Question is would KC trade him & he has trade veto rights. If it's possible though, that would be insane.

This is where Salvador Perez enters the conversation as the 33-year-old veteran does not align with the current roster's timeline, which could result in him being moved this year. Here's a look at three teams that may look to acquire the seven-time All-Star.

Would Salvador Perez accept a trade to the Houston Astros?

Perez has control over his destiny if he decides that he is open to being traded. Enter the Houston Astros, one of the strongest and most polarizing teams in the MLB. If Perez were to accept a trade to the Astros, he could bolster the reigning champions' roster, giving him a shot at the second World Series title of his career.

DefendingChampsKC62 @KCinCypress62 If Salvador Perez is willing to come to the Astros, what would you trade for him and what do you think it would take? If Salvador Perez is willing to come to the Astros, what would you trade for him and what do you think it would take?

Currently, Houston sits third in the AL West with a 16-15 record, however, if Sal Perez were to join the lineup, it could spark another deep World Series run. Perez would be a drastic upgrade over current starter Martin Maldonado.

The New York Yankees' lineup could use a spark

Some of the biggest stars on the New York Yankees roster have found themselves on the IL, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Carlos Rodon. The injuries have left the Bronx Bombers' offense stagnant, which could be brought to life with the addition of Salvador Perez.

m 🌋 @RoblesTruther Yankees365 @risucci_rick C: MJ Melendez or Sal Perez

1B: Anthony Rizzo

2B: DJ LeMahieu

SS: Chris Taylor

3B: Gio Urshela

RF: Aaron Judge

CF: Ketel Marte

LF: Aaron Hicks

DH/LF: Giancarlo Stanton

BC: Kyle Higashioka

INF: Tyler Wade or Velazquez

OF: Greg Allen C: MJ Melendez or Sal Perez1B: Anthony Rizzo2B: DJ LeMahieuSS: Chris Taylor3B: Gio UrshelaRF: Aaron JudgeCF: Ketel MarteLF: Aaron Hicks DH/LF: Giancarlo StantonBC: Kyle HigashiokaINF: Tyler Wade or VelazquezOF: Greg Allen what trade will the yankees pull off that gets them MJ Melendez and Sal Perez??? twitter.com/risucci_rick/s… what trade will the yankees pull off that gets them MJ Melendez and Sal Perez??? twitter.com/risucci_rick/s…

The Yankees catcher rotation currently features Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka, and while solid, Perez is a far superior player in comparison.

The Los Angeles Angels could load up this season

The Los Angeles Angels could use help at the catcher position after the club lost their young star Logan O'Hoppe to a torn labrum. The injury has left a massive void at the catcher position, which will be manned by Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss.

Salvador Perez would be an instant upgrade, while also bringing championship experience to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup. Perez could be an addition that helps the club return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

