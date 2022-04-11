San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th | MLB Season 2022

Inter-state and inter-division rivals San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will renew their rivalry in both teams' second series this season. The Padres left Chase Field in Arizona with a 3-1 record, while the Giants drew two games and dropped one against the Miami Marlins in their home series opener.

With their other National League West rival, the LA Dodgers, heralded by many to win it all this year, every game counts for these two squads.

Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

San Diego Padres Preview

Jurickson Profar surprised everyone with how he started the season

Club star Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be back anytime soon. In his absence, Ha-Seong Kim and young prospect C.J. Abrams have expanded their roles in the team. The surprise of the first few games, however, was the emergence of outfielder Jurickson Profar. The man from Curacao has been batting .400/.538/1.000 with two homers and six runs so far. This includes a grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Diego Padres @Padres Slam Diego Season 3 just dropped. Slam Diego Season 3 just dropped. https://t.co/YGTUQrl9Vy

"Slam Diego Season 3 just dropped." - @ Padres

Catchers Jorge Alfaro and Austin Nola have also been getting in on the action, batting .375 and .400, respectively with four runs batted in between them. This is just what the doctor ordered for the San Diego Padres if they want to have a chance for the playoffs this season.

Key Player - Jurickson Profar

Jurickson Profar greeted by his teammates at home plate

The San Diego Padres will look to Jurickson Profar in this enticing matchup. The versatile infielder has six RBIs and two homers to start the season while batting .400. Expect him to deliver the goods against the Giants.

San Diego Padres Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Nick Martinez

Trent Grisham, CF Austin Nola, DH Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, 1B Wil Myers, RF Jurickson Profar, LF Jorge Alfaro, C Ha-Seong Kim, SS

San Francisco Giants Preview

Anthony DeScalafani pitches for the San Francisco Giants

The reigning National League West champions narrowly escaped in their three-game series against the Miami Marlins. They won two and lost one game with the scorelines of 6-5, 1-2, and 3-2. The batting order is still trying to find their ground and everyone seems content to chip in. The San Francisco Giants currently have nine players who've registered an RBI so far.

Meanwhile, it's the Giants' pitching staff that has kept the team afloat on the defensive end. With the exception of Camilo Doval's blown save in the second game of the series, the Giants rotation and bullpen have only given up eight earned runs this season.

Key Player - Darin Ruf

Darin Ruf batting for the San Francisco Giants

Darin Ruf leads the Giants with three hits in 11 at-bats. He has a slash line of .273/.385/.364 with a double and an RBI. The Giants have been lacking in the slugging department over the last few seasons, but they always try to find ways to win games by playing smart on defense and Ruf can surely help them with it.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants What a play by Darin Ruf What a play by Darin Ruf 😱 https://t.co/XDhuAmyK1x

"What a play by Darin Ruf 😱" - @ NBCS Giants

San Diego Padres Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Alex Wood

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Brandon Crawford, SS Joc Pederson, LF Darin Ruf, DH Wilmer Flores, 3B Joey Bart, C Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF

Padres vs Giants Match Prediction

In this duel of batting power against pitching, we're taking the San Diego Padres to win by a slim margin. The Giants might be brilliant on the mound, but the batting power of the Padres might be too tall of a task for them. San Diego Padres win, 3-2.

Where to Watch Padres vs Giants

The game can be viewed live on Bally Sports San Diego for the Padres and NBCS BA for the Giants. It can also be seen on the MLB Network outside the coverage area of those two channels. You can chime in on the radio through KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860 for San Diego, and KNBR 680 and 1015 AM KSFN in the Bay area.

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma