San Diego Padres MLB Draft picks 2023: Full list of selections

The San Diego Padres have been a confusing team in 2023, but hopefully that won't affect their performance in the MLB Draft. Their star studded roster is a combination of free agent acquisitons and players from their farm system. This opportunity to find MLB level talent is one they need to capitalize on.
San Diego Padres Draft picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 25
- Round 3, Pick 96
- Round 4, Pick 128
- Round 6, Pick 191
- Round 7, Pick 221
- Round 8, Pick 251
- Round 9, Pick 281
- Round 10, Pick 311
- Round 11, Pick 341
- Round 12, Pick 371
- Round 13, Pick 401
- Round 14, Pick 431
- Round 15, Pick 461
- Round 16, Pick 491
- Round 17, Pick 521
- Round 18, Pick 551
- Round 19, Pick 581
- Round 20, Pick 611
San Diego Padres Draft Picks 2023: Round 1
Pick 25 -
