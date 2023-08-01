San Diego Padres Trade Deadline News: Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi added to $250,000,000 payroll to help in playoff push

Despite having the third-largest payroll in the MLB, the San Diego Padres' expensive talents are not getting it done on the field. The postseason appears a very distant prospect at this point.

Team GM Ben Cherington was a very busy man last offseason. In addition to inking 2022 NL MVP-runner up Manny Machado to a massive, 11-year, $350 million contract extension, the team picked up star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, signing the career Red Sox star to a 11-year deal worth $280 million.

In addition to Bogaerts and Machado on the left side of the infield, the Padres have a wealth of other talent. 2021 home run champ Fernando Tatis Jr. has connected for 18 home runs and 53 RBIs after missing all of last season due to a steroid suspension. Outfielder Juan Soto gained another All-Star appearance, and is likely to lead the MLB in walks for the third time in his young career.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti



(10-16 record vs. current last place teams) San Diego Padres this seasonExtra-innings: 0-10 record-WORST IN MLB1-run games: 6-18 record-WORST IN MLB(-6.62) FanGraphs Clutch Rating-WORST IN MLB.226 BA with RISP-WORST IN NL.217 BA in 7th inning or later-WORST IN MLB(10-16 record vs. current last place teams) pic.twitter.com/W97pV8nYlN

Despite the star-studded roster, the San Diego Padres are in a bad way. Their 52-55 record puts them 8.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Moreover, five games stand between the Friars and the final NL Wild Card spot.

On the August 1 MLB trade deadline, the San Diego Padres announced that they would be acquiring pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is a move that many feel is a last-ditched attempts to keep their playoff hopes alive. But will this really be enough for the Padres?

"TRADE: The Padres are acquiring Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi from the Pirates, via multiple sources." - FOX Sports: MLB

At the age of 43, Hill is the oldest player in the league. In 22 starts for the Pirates this season, Hill is 7-10 with an ERA of 4.76. Many expect Hill to retire very soon, possibly this year. Injuries have limited Ji Man Choi to just 23 games for the Pirates this season. Although the 32-year old Korean has hit 6 home runs and 11 RBIs in that time, he has never registered a batting average higher than .267 since joining the league in 2016.

Time is seriously running out for the San Diego Padres

While this trade is aimed at "keeping the team competitive", the San Diego Padres have shown their inability to get it done with a team stacked with All-Stars, which means that the addition of these two new pieces will likely have a negligible effect. If nothing comes about from the 2023 season, then Cherington may have to back to the drawing board.