San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 11th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The San Diego Padres will travel to Oracle Park for their second series of the new season and battle the National League West champions San Francisco Giants. It will be a three-game series between the two California teams who are looking to establish their ground early.

The Padres will come into the series with a 3-1 record after thrashing the Texas Rangers 10-5 in their most recent encounter. The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, won against the visiting Miami Marlins to score a 2-1 record.

San Diego Padres Injury Report:

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

Player Status Reason Luis Garcia Out Right oblique strain Mike Clevinger Out Right knee strain Drew Pomeranz Out Flexor tendon surgery Fernando Tatis Jr. Out Fractured left wrist

The Padres are still without the services of their club star Fernando Tatis Jr. due to a fractured left wrist that he suffered in the offseason. They are also still without starter Mike Clevinger, who is recovering from a right knee strain that he suffered in the Cactus League.

Relievers Luis Garcia and Drew Pomeranz are also out and placed in the 10-day IL and 60-day IL, respectively.

San Francisco Giants Injury Report:

Evan Longoria eyes a return in May

Player Status Reason Evan Longoria Out Right index finger surgery Tommy La Stella Out Left Achilles surgery LaMonte Wade Jr. Out Left knee inflammation Matthew Boyd Out Left flexor tendon surgery

Evan Longoria remains sidelined for the start of the season as he has surgery on his right index finger. He aggaravated his original injury in Spring Training. He will look to return by mid-May.

Meanwhile, one of last year's vital pieces to the NL West pennant, LaMonte Wade Jr. is also still out with an inflammation in his left knee.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

San Diego Padres

Jurickson Profar has a superb start to the season

The batting order of the Padres have been firing on all cylinders early this season. They have three hitters with a plus .400 average of at least ten at-bats. If they continue rolling like this, the Padres won't need to rush to bring back Fernando Tatis Jr. into the starting lineup.

Player Name 2022 Stats 1 Trent Grisham, CF 1 BB 2 Austin Nola, DH .400, 3 RBI, 1 R 3 Manny Machado, 3B .250, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 doubles 4 Jake Cronenworth, 2B 2 RBI, 2 R 5 Luke Voit, 1B 1 RBI, 3 R, 7 BB 6 Wil Myers, RF 1 R, 1 double, 1 BB 7 Jurickson Profar, LF .400, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R 8 Jorge Alfaro, C .375, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 double 9 Ha-Seong Kim, SS 4 R, 1 triple

San Francisco Giants

Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf

The Giants are still missing key pieces in the batting order and that is evident due to the team's .183 batting average, which is third-worst in the league. If they cannot generate anything on the mound against the Padres, look for the team to rely heavily on their pitching crew.

Player Name 2022 Stats 1 Mike Yastrzemski, RF 1 BB 2 Brandon Belt, 1B .250, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R 3 Brandon Crawford, SS 1 BB 4 Joc Pederson, LF 1 BB 5 Darin Ruf, DH .273, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 double 6 Wilmer Flores, 3B 1 RBI, 1 double 7 Joey Bart, C 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R 8 Thairo Estrada, 2B 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R 9 Steven Duggar, CF 1 RBI, 1 double

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Rotations

San Diego Padres

Nick Martinez won silver for the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

1 Yu Darvish 2 Sean Manaea 3 Joe Musgrove 4 Blake Snell 5 Nick Martinez

Olympic silver medalist and former Fukuoka Softbank hawk Nick Martinez will make his first professional pitching appearance stateside in five years against the Giants. He has been chosen to fill-in the starter spot for the injured Mike Clevinger.

San Francisco Giants

A-Wood will take the mound against the Padres

1 Logan Webb 2 Carlos Rodon 3 Anthony DeScalafani 4 Alex Wood 5 Alex Cobb

Former All-Star and World Series champion Alex Wood has been assigned in the opening game of the series against the Padres. In the 2021 season, he finished with a 10-4 record with a 3.83 ERA and 1.183 WHIP across 138 2/3 innings pitched.

