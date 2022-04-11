×
San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 11th, 2022 | MLB 2022

Oracle Park in San Francisco will host its second series of the season
Daniel Santiago
Modified Apr 11, 2022 04:43 PM IST
The San Diego Padres will travel to Oracle Park for their second series of the new season and battle the National League West champions San Francisco Giants. It will be a three-game series between the two California teams who are looking to establish their ground early.

The Padres will come into the series with a 3-1 record after thrashing the Texas Rangers 10-5 in their most recent encounter. The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, won against the visiting Miami Marlins to score a 2-1 record.

San Diego Padres Injury Report:

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.
PlayerStatusReason
Luis GarciaOutRight oblique strain
Mike ClevingerOutRight knee strain
Drew PomeranzOutFlexor tendon surgery
Fernando Tatis Jr.OutFractured left wrist

The Padres are still without the services of their club star Fernando Tatis Jr. due to a fractured left wrist that he suffered in the offseason. They are also still without starter Mike Clevinger, who is recovering from a right knee strain that he suffered in the Cactus League.

Relievers Luis Garcia and Drew Pomeranz are also out and placed in the 10-day IL and 60-day IL, respectively.

San Francisco Giants Injury Report:

Evan Longoria eyes a return in May
PlayerStatusReason
Evan LongoriaOutRight index finger surgery
Tommy La StellaOutLeft Achilles surgery
LaMonte Wade Jr.OutLeft knee inflammation
Matthew BoydOutLeft flexor tendon surgery

Evan Longoria remains sidelined for the start of the season as he has surgery on his right index finger. He aggaravated his original injury in Spring Training. He will look to return by mid-May.

Meanwhile, one of last year's vital pieces to the NL West pennant, LaMonte Wade Jr. is also still out with an inflammation in his left knee.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

San Diego Padres

Jurickson Profar has a superb start to the season
The batting order of the Padres have been firing on all cylinders early this season. They have three hitters with a plus .400 average of at least ten at-bats. If they continue rolling like this, the Padres won't need to rush to bring back Fernando Tatis Jr. into the starting lineup.

Player Name2022 Stats
1Trent Grisham, CF1 BB
2Austin Nola, DH.400, 3 RBI, 1 R
3Manny Machado, 3B.250, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 doubles
4Jake Cronenworth, 2B2 RBI, 2 R
5Luke Voit, 1B1 RBI, 3 R, 7 BB
6Wil Myers, RF1 R, 1 double, 1 BB
7 Jurickson Profar, LF .400, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R
8 Jorge Alfaro, C .375, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 double
9 Ha-Seong Kim, SS 4 R, 1 triple

San Francisco Giants

Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf
The Giants are still missing key pieces in the batting order and that is evident due to the team's .183 batting average, which is third-worst in the league. If they cannot generate anything on the mound against the Padres, look for the team to rely heavily on their pitching crew.

Player Name2022 Stats
1Mike Yastrzemski, RF1 BB
2Brandon Belt, 1B.250, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R
3Brandon Crawford, SS1 BB
4Joc Pederson, LF1 BB
5Darin Ruf, DH.273, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 double
6 Wilmer Flores, 3B 1 RBI, 1 double
7 Joey Bart, C 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R
8 Thairo Estrada, 2B 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R
9Steven Duggar, CF1 RBI, 1 double

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Rotations

San Diego Padres

Nick Martinez won silver for the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
1Yu Darvish
2Sean Manaea
3Joe Musgrove
4Blake Snell
5 Nick Martinez

Olympic silver medalist and former Fukuoka Softbank hawk Nick Martinez will make his first professional pitching appearance stateside in five years against the Giants. He has been chosen to fill-in the starter spot for the injured Mike Clevinger.

San Francisco Giants

A-Wood will take the mound against the Padres
1Logan Webb
2Carlos Rodon
3Anthony DeScalafani
4 Alex Wood
5 Alex Cobb
Former All-Star and World Series champion Alex Wood has been assigned in the opening game of the series against the Padres. In the 2021 season, he finished with a 10-4 record with a 3.83 ERA and 1.183 WHIP across 138 2/3 innings pitched.

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma
