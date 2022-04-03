5 MLB stars who could miss 2022 Opening Day featuring Jacob deGrom, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more

With MLB opening day drawing closer and closer, fans are beginning to realize what - and who - the beginning of the season will feature. So much happened in the past month, from narrowly avoiding a lockout, to record-breaking free agency signings. It has been difficult to keep track of the stars sidelined with injuries.

Here are five of the top players in the MLB who unfortunately will not be suiting up on opening day 2022.

These big names will not be around on opening day

Fernando Tatis Jr. - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres need all the hits they can get this year. They have already reportedly unloaded the under-performing Eric Hosmer and are looking to get more economical about their production.

For that reason, the Padres will sorely miss Tatis Jr. on opening day, as he is undergoing wrist surgery for an unspecified off-season reason. The 23-year-old prodigy hit a club-best 42 homers for the Padres last year.

LaMonte Wade Jr. - San Francisco Giants

En route to amassing an incredible 107-55 record in 2021, the San Francisco Giants came to rely on all parts of their lineup. A dependable facet of their production last year was LaMonte Wade Jr.

The first baseman/outfielder was a verstaile, secondary part of the Giants lineup in 2021. He hit 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. Wade Jr will miss the start of the season with a knee inflammation and bone bruise.

Evan Longoria - San Francisco Giants

Considerably more central to the potential success of the Giants is third baseman Evan Longoria. Longoria is a former Rookie of the Year and a three-time All Star.

In 2021, Longoria only played half the season due to ongoing problems. Despite the reduced opportunities, Longoria batted .261 with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. Much to the disappointment of Giants fans, he will miss the opening day of the season recovering from finger surgery.

"Evan Longoria will be out until mid-May" - @SF Giants on NBCS

Chris Sale - Boston Red Sox

They say hindsight is 20/20. If the Boston Red Sox knew that Chris Sale would be so plagued with injuries over the past few years, they might have thought again about the five-year, $145 million contract they gave him in 2018.

Sale pitching for the Boston Red Sox

The seven-time All-Star missed all of 2020 due to Tommy John surgery and will likely sit out for, at least, the beginning of the season with a ribcage fracture. The big left-hander has not been himself since his surgery, appearing in only nine games last year, though he still managed to earn a record of 5-1 and an ERA of 3.16.

Jacob DeGrom - New York Mets

New York Mets fans - and indeed fans from across the league - were looking forward to the pitching match-made-in-heaven of Max Scherzer and Jake deGrom. However, the Mets ace will not be around to start the season this opening day.

Jacob deGrom, 33, saw to a 7-2 record with a staggeringly impressive 1.08 ERA last season. However, due to a stress reaction in his shoulder, the Mets are airing on the side of caution and retiring his arm for, at least, a month, meaning he will miss MLB opening day 2022.

MLB @MLB Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation.



He will stop throwing for up to 4 weeks and then be reevaluated. Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation.He will stop throwing for up to 4 weeks and then be reevaluated. https://t.co/ZvUWg96MZe

"Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation. He will stop throwing for up to 4 weeks and then be reevaluated." - @MLB

Who are you looking forward to seeing as 2022 opening day draws closer and closer? Let us know below.

