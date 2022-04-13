×
San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants : Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 13th, 2022 | MLB 2022

Last night's Padres v Giants game
Last night's Padres v Giants game
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Apr 13, 2022 03:09 AM IST
Preview

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will square off in a divisional matchup at Oracle Park. The two are expected to be playoff contenders this season, and these head-to-head matchups are critically important, even this early in the season.

Last year, the San Francisco Giants won 106 games but lost in the National League Division Series to their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres struggled toward the end of the season after being locked in the playoff picture for much of the year. Both teams are looking to build off of last season. Let's preview the matchup for tomorrow's contest and check out the injury updates.

San Diego Padres Injury Report

Fernando Tatis Jr during last year's Padres v Giants game
Fernando Tatis Jr during last year's Padres v Giants game

The San Diego Padres injury report can be seen below.

Player NameStatusReason
Blake SnellOut
Left Adductor Tightness
Luis GarciaOut
Right Oblique Strain
Mike ClevingerOut
Right Knee Strain
Fernando Tatis JrOut
Fractured Right Wrist
Drew PomeranzOut
Flexor Tendon Surgery
Adrian MorejonOut
Tommy John Surgery
Michael BaezOut
Tommy John Surgery

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to be back around June and will immediately give the Padres a huge boost for a playoff push in the second half. Mike Clevinger, Drew Pomeranz, Blake Snell, and Luis Garcia are all expected to be back at some point in the season and will greatly improve the team's depth.

San Francisco Giants Injury Report

Lamonte Wade Jr. bats during last year's NL Division Series - Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
Lamonte Wade Jr. bats during last year's NL Division Series - Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four

The Giants injury report can be seen below.

Player NameStatusReason
Evan LongoriaOut
Right Index Finger Surgery
Tommy La StellaOut
Left Achilles Surgery
LaMonte Wade Jr.Out
Left Knee Inflammation
Matthew BoydOut
Left Flexor Tendon Surgery

Evan Longoria, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Tommy La Stella were huge pieces in the Giants' 106-win season last year. If the Giants want to appear in the postseason this year, they will need all of these players back and healthy.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineups

Darin Ruff congradulated teammate Brandon Belt after his eighth inning home run. Miami Marlins v Giants
Darin Ruff congradulated teammate Brandon Belt after his eighth inning home run. Miami Marlins v Giants

San Diego Padres

The San Diego projected lineup for tomorrow's game can be seen below.

1
Trent Grisham, CF
2Austin Nola, C
3
Manny Machado, 3B
4
Jake Cronenworth, 2B
5Luke Voit, DH
6Wil Myers, RF
7Eric Hosmer, 1B
8
Jurickson Profar, LF
9
Ha-seong Kim, SS

First baseman Eric Hosmer got a red-hot start, batting .533 with eight hits, including three doubles.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants predicted lineup for tomorrow's game can be seen below.

1
Mike Yastrzemski, RF
2
Brandon Belt, 1B
3Darin Ruff, DH
4
Joc Pederson, LF
5
Brandon Crawford, SS
6
Thairo Estrada, 2B
7Joey Bart, C
8
Steven Duggar, CF
9
Mauricio Dubon, 3B

Veteran and World Series champion Brandon Belt is off to a blistering start, batting .417 with a home run in 14 plate appearances.

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Rotations

Carlos Rodon, who signed with the team this offseaon, pitches during a Miami Marlins v Giants game
Carlos Rodon, who signed with the team this offseaon, pitches during a Miami Marlins v Giants game

San Diego Padres

The Padres pitching rotation can be seen below.

1Yu Darvish
2Joe Musgrove
3Sean Manaea
4Nick Martinez
5Nabil Crismatt

Mike Clevinger and Blake Snell are projected to return sometime in the next month and will make the Padres rotation among the deepest in all of baseball.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants current rotation can be seen below. The team added Carlos Rodon after losing All-Star Kevin Gausman in free agency.

1Logan Webb
2Carlos Rodon
3
Anthony DeSclafani
4Alex Cobb
5Alex Wood
Also Read Article Continues below

The Giants rotation looks on paper as one of the deepest in baseball. The team is expected to get another starter back from injury. Matt Boyd, who signed this offseason, will likely be used as a spot starter or long reliever.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt


