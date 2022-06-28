San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson gives fans a glimpse of his house and daily life

MLB outfielder for the San Francisco Giants, Joc Pederson, surprised his fans with an adorable video that features his wife and kids enjoying themselves at home. In the YouTube video posted by Pederson, he’s seen playing with his children and wife, Kelsey Williams. Pederson has a son, Wilder, and a daughter named Poppy.

In the video, he and his wife are seen teaching baseball to their daughter and the family is all smiles. Poppy is also seen cycling around the house while their dog relaxes on the floor.

He also shared a glimpse of his stunning home in California and what his day looks like.

He’s seen driving a Tesla, which he mentions he got after signing with the Giants. Later, he also visited his chiropractor, Dr. Nicholas Athens.

The star also went to the clubhouse for a meal before visiting the baseball park for a few practice sessions.

Pederson is all over social media

The San Francisco Giant is quite active on social media. The athlete frequently shares videos and photos on Instagram.

He recently shared a cute video, featuring his kids, in which they are seen playing in the park and enjoying ice cream together.

miss the kiddos…love watching them grow up and learn to share/play together ❤️

Pederson also shared a picture with his wife and called her the “hardest working mama.”

Happy Mothers to the hardest working mama out there…thanks for being the rock of our family. We couldn’t do it without you. we love and appreciate you so much and today let’s celebrate you my milfy wifey ❤️

Kelsey Williams is an American who attended Duke University and Amador Valley High School.

The legendary John Legend performed at Kelsey and Joc's wedding in January 2018 at Villa Sevillano in Santa Barbara, California. In February 2014, Baseball America ranked the Giant as the 34th-best prospect in baseball. In addition to receiving the PCL Rookie of the Year Award, he was named the 2014 PCL Most Valuable Player.

Pederson was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in January 2020. On October 29, 2017, he broke the Dodgers postseason record by going 8-for-39 with six runs, a double, two homers and two RBIs. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, he won the World Series in 2020.

