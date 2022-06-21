"I will stan for Joc until the day I leave this mortal world" - Atlanta Braves fans rally behind former World Series champion Joc Pederson as he visits Truist Park for the first time this season

After winning the 2021 World Series Championship with the Atlanta Braves, outfielder Joc Pederson is back at Truist Park for the first time this season.

Before tonight's game, the now-San Francisco Giants outfielder participated in a special pre-gamer ceremony, during which the Braves presented him with his customized World Series ring.

During the ceremony, Pederson sported a familiar piece of jewelry that's been absent since last year's playoffs: his pearl necklace. The outfielder wore it throughout the duration of the Atlanta Braves' playoff run last October and during the team's World Series celebratory parade.

Speaking about the pearls, Pederson said he just had to wear them tonight:

“It just feels right to bring ‘em back here.”

As for the ring itself, the Braves didn't go cheap. It is gold and studded with hundreds of small diamonds. It sports the team's "A" logo on the front, along with their tomahawk on the side. However, the best part is the pearl. On the right side of each ring is a single pearl in honor of Joc Pederson.

The Atlanta Braves also gifted rapper Big Boi with a personal ring, and he posted a short video detailing it.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Joc Pederson wasn’t the only person to get a ring from the Braves today.



Outkast legend Big Boi got one too! Joc Pederson wasn’t the only person to get a ring from the Braves today. Outkast legend Big Boi got one too! https://t.co/lOtXSgweOt

MLB Twitter immediately reacted to Pederson's revival of the pearls. Braves fans professed how much they missed the outfielder.

One fan said they will be a Pederson "stan," which means an extremely enthusiastic fan, until the day they die.

Alex @KevinCouchenson Grant McAuley @grantmcauley



They're from the same jeweler who made the pearls he wore with the Joc Pederson is rocking the pearls. "I wore them today. I'll probably wear them the whole series then see what happens."They're from the same jeweler who made the pearls he wore with the #Braves last season that are now in the Hall of Fame. Joc Pederson is rocking the pearls. "I wore them today. I'll probably wear them the whole series then see what happens."They're from the same jeweler who made the pearls he wore with the #Braves last season that are now in the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/5Pi7qsNrUp I will stan for Joc until the day I leave this mortal world. twitter.com/grantmcauley/s… I will stan for Joc until the day I leave this mortal world. twitter.com/grantmcauley/s…

Others said likewise.

Atlanta Braves fans take to Twitter to react to former World Series champion Joc Pederson's visit to Truist Park for the first time this season

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson has hit 14 home runs and is batting .267 this season

This Atlanta Braves fan said their entire perception of Pederson changed after he won the World Series with the team last year.

And it wasn't Pederson's first ring either. As this fan points out, he won one with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2020, too.

However, there are no hard feelings between Atlanta and San Francisco.

This fan hopes the San Francisco Giants take good care of Pederson. With the season he's having, it looks like they are.

In this user's opinion, Pederson deserves more than just a World Series ring.

Bai @Baileygard_ Joc Pederson deserves the world and more Joc Pederson deserves the world and more

This Atlanta Braves fan wishes their team could've afforded Pederson a new contract.

kb @karinasophia12 Joc pederson should have been a brave for the rest of his career Joc pederson should have been a brave for the rest of his career

This user thinks the Braves can't win without Pederson.

Austin @AustinPlanet @Braves @yungjoc650 @YaBoy77 @ian_anderson15 One of my favorite Braves players ever, even though it was only a short period. We don’t win without him. @Braves @yungjoc650 @YaBoy77 @ian_anderson15 One of my favorite Braves players ever, even though it was only a short period. We don’t win without him.

At the time of writing, the Braves are up 1-0 on the Giants in the top of the third inning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far