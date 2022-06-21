Create
"I will stan for Joc until the day I leave this mortal world" - Atlanta Braves fans rally behind former World Series champion Joc Pederson as he visits Truist Park for the first time this season

Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants receives his World Series Championship ring from the 2021 season with the Atlanta Braves.
Peter J. Wilson
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
Modified Jun 21, 2022 06:11 AM IST

After winning the 2021 World Series Championship with the Atlanta Braves, outfielder Joc Pederson is back at Truist Park for the first time this season.

Before tonight's game, the now-San Francisco Giants outfielder participated in a special pre-gamer ceremony, during which the Braves presented him with his customized World Series ring.

During the ceremony, Pederson sported a familiar piece of jewelry that's been absent since last year's playoffs: his pearl necklace. The outfielder wore it throughout the duration of the Atlanta Braves' playoff run last October and during the team's World Series celebratory parade.

Speaking about the pearls, Pederson said he just had to wear them tonight:

“It just feels right to bring ‘em back here.”

As for the ring itself, the Braves didn't go cheap. It is gold and studded with hundreds of small diamonds. It sports the team's "A" logo on the front, along with their tomahawk on the side. However, the best part is the pearl. On the right side of each ring is a single pearl in honor of Joc Pederson.

The Atlanta Braves also gifted rapper Big Boi with a personal ring, and he posted a short video detailing it.

Joc Pederson wasn’t the only person to get a ring from the Braves today. Outkast legend Big Boi got one too! https://t.co/lOtXSgweOt

MLB Twitter immediately reacted to Pederson's revival of the pearls. Braves fans professed how much they missed the outfielder.

One fan said they will be a Pederson "stan," which means an extremely enthusiastic fan, until the day they die.

I will stan for Joc until the day I leave this mortal world. twitter.com/grantmcauley/s…

Others said likewise.

Atlanta Braves fans take to Twitter to react to former World Series champion Joc Pederson's visit to Truist Park for the first time this season

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson has hit 14 home runs and is batting .267 this season
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson has hit 14 home runs and is batting .267 this season

This Atlanta Braves fan said their entire perception of Pederson changed after he won the World Series with the team last year.

@SFGiants @Braves @yungjoc650 Went from hating him in 2020 to loving him on 2021

And it wasn't Pederson's first ring either. As this fan points out, he won one with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2020, too.

Congratulations to @yungjoc650 for his 2nd ring! Joc will be my next jersey #mlb

However, there are no hard feelings between Atlanta and San Francisco.

@SFGiants @yungjoc650 Take good care of him in SF. He’s still loved in Atlanta ⚾️🏆

This fan hopes the San Francisco Giants take good care of Pederson. With the season he's having, it looks like they are.

@SFGiants @yungjoc650 Please take care of the beautiful man. No pause

In this user's opinion, Pederson deserves more than just a World Series ring.

Joc Pederson deserves the world and more

This Atlanta Braves fan wishes their team could've afforded Pederson a new contract.

Joc pederson should have been a brave for the rest of his career

This user thinks the Braves can't win without Pederson.

@Braves @yungjoc650 @YaBoy77 @ian_anderson15 One of my favorite Braves players ever, even though it was only a short period. We don’t win without him.

At the time of writing, the Braves are up 1-0 on the Giants in the top of the third inning.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

