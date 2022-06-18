"Joc Pederson made the trip to Boston for the Warriors’ win" - San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson basked in the Golden State Warriors championship win over Boston Celtics

San Francisco Giants star outfielder Joc Pederson used his day off to attend Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and it certainly worked out for him. Joc Pederson was there to support the Golden State Warriors, who also play in San Francisco, and he got to see them win the NBA championship over the Boston Celtics.

Joc Pederson is no stranger to championships, having won two World Series in his career, but the feeling of winning never gets old, and Joc Pederson wanted to be there for it. Cross-sport support like this helps endear the outspoken outfielder to his new city, as this is his first year with the San Francisco Giants.

Susan Slusser reported on Joc Pederson's attendance at the game and shared some thoughts on Twitter.

Susan Slusser @susanslusser Joc Pederson made the trip to Boston for the Warriors’ win last night and is more than happy he did so, so impressed with how well they’ve played together for so long and the teamwork and focus it takes. Joc Pederson made the trip to Boston for the Warriors’ win last night and is more than happy he did so, so impressed with how well they’ve played together for so long and the teamwork and focus it takes.

"Joc Pederson made the trip to Boston for the Warriors’ win last night and is more than happy he did so, so impressed with how well they’ve played together for so long and the teamwork and focus it takes" - Susan Slusser

Joc Pederson is not hard to recognize.

KNBR @KNBR Joc Pederson is at the game Joc Pederson is at the game 😂 https://t.co/lh5YOpunG2

"Joc Pederson is at the game" - KNBR

Some might criticize a baseball player using time off to see an NBA game, but it was totally worth it to Joc Pederson.

The San Francisco Giants star got another example of what it takes to win a championship

Joc Pederson takes the field during a Giants v Reds game.

The San Francisco Giants are one of the top teams in the MLB and have championship aspirations this season. This reminder for one of the team leaders of what it takes to win it all could prove invaluable.

If there is any team in any sport to take championship wisdom from, it is the Golden State Warriors. Last night's victory gave them their fourth championship in eight years, and they accomplished it with a wildly different roster than before.

One aspect Joc Pederson may have taken away from this experience is the clutch gene, being able to perform in high-pressure situations, but he seems to have that one covered according to this tweet and play.

Dillard Barnhart @BarnHasSpoken2 Joc Pederson has the clutch gene



Joc Pederson has the clutch genehttps://t.co/6SVTz2k5Vf

"Joc Pederson has the clutch gene" - Dillard Barnhart

Seeing this celebration posted to YouTube by the NBA, Joc Pederson must be inspired to win a championship this year at a ballpark.

Joc Pederson's time off was well spent. His hometown team will bring the trophy back to the Bay. Hopefully, it will motivate him to lead the San Francisco Giants to a championship of their own.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far