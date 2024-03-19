San Francisco Giants projected opening day lineup following Blake Snell's signing

Blake Snell is finally set to join a new team after a whirlwind of an offseason. The reigning NL Cy Young winner has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out option after the 2024 season.

This signing will have the Giants forfeit their third-round draft pick in 2024, as well as $500K from their international bonus pool for the upcoming signing period since Snell declined the qualifying offer from the Padres.

The Blake Snell signing has uplifted the Giants rotation. Snell and Logan Webb will front the rotation from the top. Alex Cobb is expected to join the rotation sometime before the All-Star break. Kyle Harrison showed a lot of promise in his seven major league starts last year. Jordan Hicks and Robbie Ray are expected to deliver from the front.

The starting rotation is expected to be as follows:

Logan Webb Blake Snell Alex Cobb Kyle Harrison Robbie Ray Joran Hicks

Fans react to Blake Snell's $62 million signing, claim he turned down Yankees offer for worse

MLB Twitter had a field day as they took a jibe at Blake Snell's signing with the Giants. Many mentioned the previous Yankees offer to mock the deal while other slammed Scott Boras for not getting his clients what they deserve.

"Blake Snell turning down $150M from the Yankees for $62M from the Giants," one fan said.

Here are some other hilarious reactions:

One fan also used the example of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million signing to compare it with Snell's contract.

Fans believe Snell should have gone with the New York Yankees' $150 million deal instead of $62 million. The pitcher's short-term deal with the Giants is risky, as he may have to prove his worth to get another deal when he leaves for free agency.

