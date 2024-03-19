Blake Snell News: Two-time Cy Young winner inks $62,000,000 deal with Giants to end free agency saga

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell's free agency saga has finally come to an end. The pitcher has reportedly finally signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. The 31-year-old pitcher entered free agency early in the offseason but hadn't reached an agreement with any team due to his contract demands. MLB insider Jeff Passan reported on Monday that the wait is now finally over as the Giants, who were contenders for him over the winter, have finally come to an agreement with Snell.

Blake Snell is an elite pitcher in the MLB who has won two Cy Young awards in his career. Having started his major league career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016, he established himself as a top pitcher before being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2021. Since making the move to San Diego, Snell had his best season last year, going 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 32 starts.

With the Padres making some huge cuts to their payroll over the winter, it was always unlikely for him to remain with them. However, anything was possible just days before the start of the new season and the Giants have seemingly taken advantage of it. Snell reportedly had to make significant adjustments to his contract expectations. He has now settled on a two year deal worth $62 million, with an opt-out clause after the first season.

Does Blake Snell signing make the Giant genuine contenders for NL West?

The NL West is undoubtedly ultra competitive with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but signing Blake Snell puts the San Francisco Giants in a good spot to contend.

While the Dodgers won the division last year and has had some major additions over the winter, the Giants look to be in good shape as well. The addition of Snell from the San Diego Padres adds considerable firepower to the Giants rotation, and gives them plenty to be optimistic about.

