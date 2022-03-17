San Francisco Giants: Ranking the best player at each position ahead of 2022 season

The San Francisco Giants were one of the top teams in the MLB in 2021, achieving 107 wins, but falling short of the championship. With one of the top rosters in the league, the Giants are poised to have a similarly dominant season in 2022. It has been seven seasons since the San Francisco Giants last hoisted the World Series trophy over their heads, and their aim is to get back to that big stage.

The Giants have some new gaps to fill in their roster, notably at catcher. The team has also made signings to improve their bullpen this offseason.

Let's take a look at the top players in each position and likely starters for the San Francisco Giants.

The San Francisco Giants best player at each position

Pitcher - Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón at the mound

In his first year away from the Chicago White Sox, starting Pitcher Carlos Rodón will be called upon to maintain his excellent level of play for the San Francisco Giants. After posting a career-high ERA of 2.37 in 2021, Carlos Rodón cashed in with a two-year, $44 million contract with the Giants. This All-Star pitcher has high expectations coming into the Bay Area. Rodón will have to meet those expectations for the team to succeed.

Catcher - Curt Casali

Curt Casali making a play at the plate

Following the retirement of Buster Posey, the best Catcher on the Giants Roster is Curt Casali. Casali is a veteran, having previously played for the Cinncinatti Reds and Tampa Bay Rays, who will be entering his ninth year in the MLB. This experience gives him the advantage over 25-year-old Joey Bart. While Bart is hopefully the catcher of the future for the San Francisco Giants, Casali provides the best option for a team looking to win now. Coming off a solid season with a .210 batting average, Casali should be a calming force behind the plate and in the clubhouse.

First Baseman - Brandon Belt

Brandon Belt has had success throughout his MLB career. In May 2021, he became the second Giants player to homer in the first inning of both games of a doubleheader, as recorded by ESPN via a Tweet.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Brandon Belt is the 2nd Giants player to homer in the 1st inning of both games of a doubleheader since the franchise moved to San Francisco in 1958.



He joins Willie Mays, who did it on May 22, 1965.

Brandon Belt has been a dependable first baseman for the San Francisco Giants for a long time, and that won't change this season. The soon to be 34-year-old Brandon Belt has been with the club since 2011, has never been a defensive liability and still holds his own at bat. Hitting a career high 29 home runs in 2021, Brandon Belt will seek to elevate his offensive game and keep scoring runs for the Giants.

Second Baseman - Wilmer Flores

Wilmer Flores taking his eye off the ball

While this isn't a position of strength for the Giants, Wilmer Flores, formerly of the New York Mets, is their best option at second base. Entering his tenth year in the MLB, Flores has been a model of consistency. While his .262 batting average and 18 home runs don't jump off the screen, he is a reliably good offensive player that you can count on over the course of the 2022 regular season.

Shortstop - Brandon Crawford

Brandon Crawford in the field

A career player for the San Francisco Giants, Brandon Crawford is still a top player for the team and their best shortstop. The 35-year-old veteran finished 2021 with a WAR of 6.1, an excellent number. With a .298 batting average, Crawford is an offensive weapon that is liable to win multiple games a season for the Giants in 2022.

Third Baseman - Evan Longoria

Evan Longoria has been a long-time great, and explained his mindset in this Tweet from John Peabody.

John Peabody @PeabodyBaseball “0-0 is a hitters count. 0-0 is considered a head in the count. You should be ready to hit. If you think about it from the pitchers perspective they want to get ahead.” Evan Longoria #TalkinBaseball “0-0 is a hitters count. 0-0 is considered a head in the count. You should be ready to hit. If you think about it from the pitchers perspective they want to get ahead.” Evan Longoria #TalkinBaseball https://t.co/u1pGWUUFUz

Evan Longoria will be remembered as one of the game's best players, and he is still a cornerstone of the San Francisco Giants at third base. Longoria is entering his fifteenth season and is still a top player in the MLB. The three-time All-Star and Golden Glove winner has a lot left in the tank and will look to improve on his .261 batting average and 13 home runs. Expect a great season from veteran Evan Longoria in 2022.

Left Fielder - Darin Ruf

Darin Ruf cranking another ball

Another veteran player, Darin Ruf, the former outfielder for the Philladephia Phillies is coming off one of his best seasons in the MLB. With a WAR of 2.9 and a career-high number of home runs, Ruf will be an offensive contributor to the San Francisco Giants. The 35-year-old seems to have hit his stride in the MLB and will be a great addition to the lineup as long as he picks up where he left off in 2021.

Center Fielder - Mike Yastrzemski

Mike Yastrzemski at bat

Mike Yastrzemski is the center fielder for the San Francisco Giants. Entering only his fourth season in the MLB, Yastrzemski has never failed to deliver for the Giants. After hitting 25 home runs in 2021, he proved that his offensive output could match his defensive capabilities, which have always been strong. His Career WAR of 7.7 gives the Giants great confidence in him going forward, and he should be an exciting player to watch develop in 2022.

Right Fielder - Lamonte Wade Jr.

Lamonte Wade Jr. at the plate

Left-handed Lamonte Wade Jr., the former Minnesota Twin, presents the best case for being the number one right fielder on the San Francisco Giants. While his offensive abilities leave something to be desired, with an On Base Percentage of .329 for his career, he is servicable. Wade Jr.'s defensive abilities, however, are quite strong which is needed in order to remain the best player at right field for the Giants.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt