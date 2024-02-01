San Francisco Giants Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Key Matchups, Tickets, TV Listings, and more

The San Francisco Giants are set to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in 2024.

They appear to be in a strange position, having a decent roster, but most analysts are not expecting them to make a lot of noise. With their offseason headlined by the addition of Jung Hoo Lee's six-year, $113 million contract, the Giants could be a much-underrated team this season.

With Spring Training fast approaching, fans will get a good chance to see what San Francisco's roster looks like and form a better idea of what to expect in the upcoming campaign.

The San Francisco Giants kick off Spring Training on Feb. 24, hosting the Chicago Cubs. The game is set for 1.05 p.m. PT. Let's take a look at their schedule for Spring Training in 2024:

San Francisco Giants Spring Training Schedule 2024

The Giants will face the following teams in Spring Training: The Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, LA Angels, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, LA Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox.

Perhaps the best matchups will be against fellow California postseason hopefuls, the LA Dodgers, LA Angels and San Diego Padres. The Rangers should also be good TV, as the defending World Series champions could be something of a litmus test for SF.

Here's the San Francisco Giants' full Spring Training schedule for 2024 (* indicates split squad):

Feb 24, Cubs @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Feb 25, Giants @ Rangers, 1:05 p.m. PT, Surprise Stadium

Feb 26, Angels @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Feb 27, Mariners @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Feb 28, Giants @ Athletics, 1:05 p.m. PT, Hohokam Stadium

Feb 29, Giants @ Diamondbacks, 1:10 p.m. PT, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Mar 1, Rangers @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 2, Padres @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 3, Giants @ Guardians* 1:05 p.m. PT, Goodyear Ballpark

Mar 4, Giants @ Rockies, 1:10 p.m. PT, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Mar 5, Brewers @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 7, Dodgers @ Giants, 7:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 8, Giants @ Padres, 6:40 p.m. PT, Peoria Sports Complex

Mar 9, Athletics @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 10, Giants* @ Mariners, 1:10 p.m., Peoria Sports Complex

Mar 10, White Sox @ Giants*, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 11, Giants @ Royals, 1:05 p.m. PT, Surprise Stadium

Mar 12, Giants @ Dodgers, 1:05 p.m. PT, Camelback Ranch-Glendale

Mar 13, Reds @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 15, Giants @ Athletics, 1:05 p.m. PT, Hohokam Stadium

Mar 16, Giants* @ White Sox*, 1:05 p.m. PT, Camelback Ranch-Glendale

Mar 16, Guardians @ Giants*, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 17, Rockies @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 18, Giants @ Reds, 6:05 p.m. PT, Goodyear Ballpark

Mar 19, Royals @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 20, Giants @ Angels*, 1:10 p.m. PT, Tempe Diablo Stadium

Mar 21, Giants @ Brewers, 6:10 p.m. PT, American Family Fields of Phoenix

Mar 22, Giants* @ Cubs*, 1:05 p.m. PT, Sloan Park

Mar 22, Cubs* @ Giants*, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

Mar 23, Diamondbacks* @ Giants, 1:05 p.m. PT, Scottsdale Stadium

How to watch the San Francisco Giants Spring Training in 2024?

In general, Spring Training games will be available to watch on MLB.TV, ESPN+, Bally Sports+ and MLB Network.

MLB Network is accessible via TV providers like DIRECTV, Fubo and Spectrum. NBC Sports Bay Area will cover the San Francisco Giants' home games and select away fixtures.

For fans looking to buy tickets, head to mlb.com/giants/tickets/spring-training or vividseats.com.

