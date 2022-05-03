San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers start a quick two-game series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Just half a game separates these two, so this early-season matchup already has significant ramifications. The 14-8 Giants travel to LA after losing two of three in their previous series against the Nationals. The Giants' pitching staff uncharacteristically had a poor showing against Washington, allowing 28 runs over three games. The Dodgers picked up a win Sunday against the Tigers to clinch the series win and move to 14-7.

The Giants will go with 2021 All-Star Carlos Rodon for the series opener. Rodon has been excellent this year, sporting a 1.17 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He's also won his last three starts and struck out eight or more hitters in all of his outings this year. On the year, he has 38 strikeouts, good for sixth-most in the MLB. He'll be up against a Dodgers lineup that is arguably the best on paper, although they've not fully hit their stride thus far. They rank seventh in runs, but they're 12th in batting average and 11th in OPS. Still, they have a deep lineup that's gone 4-1 matched up against lefties this season.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Carlos Rodón (38) broke Tim Lincecum's strikeout record (35) through the first four starts of a Giants season.



The Dodgers will send Julio Urias out to pitch Tuesday, who has given up just two earned runs over his last three starts (16 IP). Urias is allowing just a .156 average, but he'll face a Giants lineup that ranks fifth in total runs. They're also tied for eighth in homers, so Urias will have a tough challenge Tuesday. Both teams boast bullpens that are among the best in the majors.

Adam McCalvy @AdamMcCalvy Best ERAs in baseball since last June 27 (min. 75 innings):



For LA, their bullpen has a 0.87 WHIP, first in the MLB by a wide margin. As a result, the total has been set pretty low at just 6.5 runs.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 3, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +126 +1.5 (-184) Over 6.5 (-118) Los Angeles Dodgers -148 -1.5 (+152) Under 6.5 (-104)

The Dodgers have been great against the spread this year, covering 14 of their 21 games, including eight of 10 of their home games. For the Giants, they've covered nine of 11 away from home, and they've won five of their last six road games overall. As for the total, it has gone under five of the last six games where the Dodgers have been favored.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Julio Urias has surrendered two or fewer starts in his last three starts this year. The Giants do rank high in runs, but they're in the middle of the pack when it comes to total hits. Look for Urias to limit total base runners, even if it means manager Dave Roberts elects to go to the bullpen in the fifth or sixth inning.

Pick: Julio Urias Hits Allowed Under 4.5 (-115)

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

With two of the National League's better pitchers squaring off, expect a pitcher's duel in this one. The money line is too close to call but look for the first inning to be scoreless in what should be a tight contest from start to finish.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-140) & First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (-105)

