San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 4th | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants for the final game of this short two-game series. The Dodgers won Tuesday's series opener 3-1, improving to 15-7 on the season. The Giants, on the other hand, have now lost four of five and have slipped to 14-9 after a hot start.

"#Dodgers Win! FINAL #Dodgers 3 Giants 1" - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The visiting Giants will tab lefty Alex Wood on Wednesday, who is seeking his third win of the year. His last start didn't fare well as he gave up five earned runs in five frames while he recorded just three punchouts. He'll face a very talented Dodgers lineup that hasn't provided much firepower recently, despite the fact they've been winning most of their games. The LA offense has averaged just 3.3 runs over the last seven games, yet they still rank eighth in runs on the season. They'll need to get to starter Alex Wood as the Giants bullpen is leading the National League in ERA.

The Dodgers have announced that righty Tony Gonsolin will start Wednesday, carrying a 1.59 ERA through four starts. Gonsolin usually doesn't go deep into ballgames, as he's only lasted past the fourth inning just one time this year. He'll be tasked with a decent Giants lineup that's been good at manufacturing runs this year. They're fifth in runs even though they rank in the middle in average and OPS. The Dodgers bullpen behind Gonsolin is second-best to the Giants in ERA, and they've done a great job limiting baserunners, ranking first in the MLB in WHIP. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts won't hesitate to yank Gonsolin early and use his well-rested bullpen since his club has an off day Thursday, and they were also off on Monday.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4, 10:10 p,m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +136 +1.5 (-154) Over 7.5 (-112) Los Angeles Dodgers -162 -1.5 (+128) Under 7.5 (-108)

The Giants have been in a slump lately, losing four of their last five, and the Dodgers pitching staff is too good right now for San Francisco to squeak by with their cold bats. As a result of the Dodgers solid pitching and slightly underperforming offense, the total has gone under in six of LA's last seven.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Tony Gonsolin is averaging just under 4 1/3 innings pitched per start this year. He's also done a great job limiting hard contact and has given up just 12 hits in 17 innings pitched. He likely won't get past the fourth, so expect him to keep the Giants bats in check before he gives way to the bullpen.

"Tony Gonsolin, Filthy 81mph Splitter." - @ Rob Friedman tweeted

Pick: Tony Gonsolin Under 3.5 Hits Allowed (+105)

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

Both teams have some of the best arms in the NL, so this matchup should be a low-scoring contest for a second consecutive night. The Giants have lost four of their last five against their Southern California rivals, and with the way they've been slipping over the past several games, expect them to drop their third straight.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-162) & Under 7.5 (-108)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt