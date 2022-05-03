San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Match Preview - May 4th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants face their division rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second and closeout game of their short two-game series at Dodger Stadium. This is the first series between these storied rivals for the 2022 season.

Both teams currently have winning percentages above .650. The Giants carry a 14-8 record, while the Dodgers are at 14-7. Both teams are duking it out for the divisional title this year and this series could be an early preview of what's in store down the stretch.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4, 10:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

San Francisco Giants Preview

The reigning National League West champions are wasting no time whatsoever in proving the doubters wrong. Plenty of baseball experts have predicted that the San Francisco Giants will regress this season, but it's slowly unfolding that isn't the case.

Despite being hit with an injury bug these past few weeks, the Bay Area team have maintained their composure and have won six of their last nine games. This is due to their stable batting, which is averaging a respectable .237 with 101 runs batted in, the latter statistic is tied for fifth-best in the majors.

You can also add the superb team pitching display that is the third-best in the National League with an ERA of 3.06 to the equation.

Key Player - Wilmer Flores

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores

The 30-year-old Venezuelan infielder has had a productive campaign so far. Wilmer Flores is batting .267/.341/.413 with 13 RBIs on 20 base hits. He also has five doubles and has scored 12 runs this season.

Flores is averaging .296 with eight base hits and the same number of RBIs in his last 27 at-bats. Coming up against an excellent Dodgers pitching staff, the infielder will be heavily touted to produce some firepower at the plate.

San Francisco Giants Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Alex Wood.

Luis Gonzalez, CF Darin Ruf, RF Wilmer Flores, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Mike Ford, 1B Thairo Estrada, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Jason Krizan, LF Joey Bart, C

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been as dominant as everyone predicted. They currently sit in the top spot in the National League West with both the Giants and the San Diego Padres hot on their heels.

They have been batting a respectable .237 with 94 RBIs, but it's their pitching staff that has been carrying the load for the Blue Crew so far. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has an absurd 2.33 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. They've only allowed 127 base hits so far, 24 fewer than the second-best team in the stat, the Milwaukee Brewers.

They've only surrendered 48 earned runs and 55 runs in total. The next best team has surrendered 62 earned runs and 67 runs, respectively. That is how dominant the Dodger pitching crew have been during these early stages.

Key Player - Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman has settled in well with the Dodgers. The Atlanta Braves icon has found life in Chavez Ravine and is batting .309/.387/.481 with three homers and ten RBIs on 25 base hits. You can also add his .868 OPS, two stolen bases, and five doubles for good measure.

Steady Freddie will take part in this historic rivalry wearing Dodger Blue for the first time. We all know that he is a big-game player, so look for him to try and unlock the tough San Francisco pitching crew.

Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Tyler Anderson.

Mookie Betts, RF Trea Turner, SS Freddie Freeman, L Will Smith, R Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Chris Taylor, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Gavin Lux, 2B

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

In the clash between the Titans of the National League, the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers will surely flaunt their excellent pitching staff. It will be a matter of who can breakout and generate power from the plate.

With that in mind, we're giving the slightest edge to the Dodgers just because of the injury setbacks that the Giants are currently embroiled in. Los Angeles to win 3-2.

Where to follow Giants vs Dodgers?

Watch: NBCS BA (Giants), SportsNet LA (Dodgers).

Listen: KNBR 680, 1510 AM, KSFN (Giants), Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020 (Dodgers).

