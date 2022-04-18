San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 18th | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets are hosting the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a four-game set in Flushing, New York. Both teams have started off the season hot and will look to continue that success into Monday night's contest.

The Giants will go with right-handed veteran Alex Cobb, who won his first start of the year against the San Diego Padres. Cobb has added substantial velocity to his repertoire over the offseason, and this was on full display in his previous start. This newfound velocity bodes well for the Giants as they look to enjoy a productive season out of the 34-year-old, who they signed to a three-year deal this past November.

Ben Kaspick @BenKaspick Alex Cobb just threw a 91.8 mph splitter. His career average 𝑓𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑏𝑎𝑙𝑙 velocity is 91.6 mph.



He has averaged 94.6 mph with the fastball tonight, topping out at 96.3. He just throws harder now. Alex Cobb just threw a 91.8 mph splitter. His career average 𝑓𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑏𝑎𝑙𝑙 velocity is 91.6 mph.He has averaged 94.6 mph with the fastball tonight, topping out at 96.3. He just throws harder now.

The Mets will tab righty Tylor Megill to make his third start of the young season. Megill has won his first two starts of the year and is yet to give up an earned run through 10-1/3 innings pitched. The 6'7" right-hander likes to come right at hitters with his fastball, which he throws over 58% of the time, while averaging over 96 mph. So far, Megill is yet to allow a walk this season and has given up just six hits. The 26-year-old will likely stick with what's been working for him and pound the zone with his heater all night long. He is susceptible to the long ball. However, he did surrender 11 home runs off of his fastball last season over 18 starts.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Team Money Line Run Line Over/Under San Francisco Giants +108 +1.5 (-200) Over 6.5 (-122) New York Mets -126 -1.5 (-164) Under 6.5 (+100)

The Giants come fresh off a sweep in Cleveland and are on a five-game winning streak, while the Mets just took two of three against Arizona and sit at 7-3 to start 2022.

"Another series win. #MetsWin #LGM Recap: https://atmlb.com/3Mh2ohz" - @ New York Mets

Something will have to give on Monday night, although the Mets being without starters Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo could make life difficult against Alex Cobb.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Best Picks

As mentioned earlier, Tylor Megill is yet to allow a walk this season, and the Giants have a walk rate of just 9.3%, placing them in the lower half among MLB teams this season.

Pick #1: Tylor Megill Under 1.5 walks

Alex Cobb was outstanding in his first start, recording 10 strikeouts in five innings against a good Padres lineup. Cobb was pulled after just 83 pitches with the score being 10-2 at the time, so he had more in the tank but there was no reason to push him. Look for Cobb's increased velocity to help him strikeout more hitters Monday and for the remainder of the season.

Pick #2: Alex Cobb Over 4.5 strikeouts

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Prediction

Both teams are on fire at the moment. However, second-year pitcher Tylor Megill is due for a regression at some point. This should be a tight contest and probably a pitcher's duel, however the Giants were 54-29 on the road last year and have started this year 3-0 away from home. Cobb and the Giants should record their sixth straight victory Monday against a Mets lineup that will be without a couple of key bats.

Game Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (+108) & Under 6.5 Runs

