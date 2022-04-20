San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 20th | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will play host to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. After Monday's game was rained out, the Mets won both games of Tuesday's doubleheader. Both games were tight contests, but ultimately the home team secured two victories, pushing their record to 9-3.

The Mets will go with veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt, who has been nothing short of excellent this year. Bassitt was traded to the Mets in the offseason from the Oakland Athletics after spending six seasons there. The 33-year-old was an All-Star last season and in the early going in 2022, he's off to another strong start. He's won both of his starts this season and carries a 0.75 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in twelve innings pitched.

The Giants will send lefty Carlos Rodon out for Wednesday's matchup. Rodon joined the Giants late into free agency, and he's put together two solid starts for San Francisco so far.

Rodon had a career year last year with the White Sox, pitching to a 2.37 ERA and 0.96 WHIP while also earning an All-Star appearance.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -126 -1.5 (+146) Over 6.5 (-115) New York Mets +108 +1.5 (-176) Under 6.5 (-105)

The Giants were 8-2 in their last ten meetings with the Mets prior to this series; however, they're in jeopardy of losing the series Wednesday, having dropped the first two games. The Mets are rolling now and have improved to 4-1 on the year at home. This series has been low scoring thus far, and the total has gone under in six of the last seven games between these two teams. On Tuesday, both teams were forced to go deep into their bullpens due to the two nine-inning doubleheaders. Two tired pitching staffs could benefit hitters for Wednesday's game.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Best Picks

Pick #1: Carlos Rodon Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Rodon has an impressive 21 strikeouts in 12 innings this year. However, he's due for a regression at some point. The Mets lineup possesses a lot of hitters with low strikeout rates, so Rodon will have a harder time recording eight Ks Wednesday.

Pick #2: New York Mets Over 3 Runs (-105)

A tired Giants bullpen could play into the Mets' favor, a Mets team that's averaging 5.7 runs over their last six games. Look for the Mets hitters to stay hot in Wednesday's game, despite a tough opposing pitcher on the hill.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Betting Prediction

The Giants and Mets combined to use 16 relievers over the course of Tuesday's doubleheader, meaning there will be some tired arms out there for Wednesday. This bodes well for the Over, where some relief pitchers won't be as sharp pitching consecutive days. This a very even matchup, although the Mets will have a slight home advantage. Bassitt and Rodon have both been great this year, but with Mets hot right now, they should extend their winning streak to four games Wednesday night in what should be another close game.

Prediction: New York Mets ML (+108) & Over 6.5 Runs (-115)

