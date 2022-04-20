San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - April 20th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants will continue their series against the New York Mets at the Citi Field on Wednesday. It will be the third game of the series after Tuesday's double-header. The Mets won both matches 5-4 and 3-1.

The series between the two teams was a hotly anticipated one as they boast two of the best starting rotations and bullpens in the game. For this third game, the teams' two newest acquisitions, and coincidentally All-Stars, will take the mound as the Giants' Carlos Rodon will face off against the Mets' Chris Bassitt.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 7:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York.

San Francisco Giants Preview

Despite the losses in the double-header, the Giants still have time to regroup. They out-hit the Mets in game one but only registered two hits in the second. Of course, fatigue played a factor, as they had to travel to the East Coast for this matchup. Look for the Giants rotation and bullpen to carry the game for the squad.

Key Player - Carlos Rodon

San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodon

Rodon will be tasked to keep the Mets' offense guessing in this game. He has struck out 21 batters and has only given up five base hits in two starts.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Pedro Martínez did it with the Mets in 2005 h/t Carlos Rodón has struck out 21 batters and allowed just 5 hits in 2 starts. He is just the 2nd pitcher in modern MLB history (since 1900) with 20+ strikeouts and 5 or fewer hits over his 1st 2 starts with a team.Pedro Martínez did it with the Mets in 2005 h/t @EliasSports Carlos Rodón has struck out 21 batters and allowed just 5 hits in 2 starts. He is just the 2nd pitcher in modern MLB history (since 1900) with 20+ strikeouts and 5 or fewer hits over his 1st 2 starts with a team. Pedro Martínez did it with the Mets in 2005 h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/9Xw4cZZuw6

"Carlos Rodón has struck out 21 batters and allowed just 5 hits in 2 starts. He is just the 2nd pitcher in modern MLB history (since 1900) with 20+ strikeouts and 5 or fewer hits over his 1st 2 starts with a team. Pedro Martínez did it with the Mets in 2005 h/t @EliasSports" - @ ESPN Stats & Info

The 2021 All-Star will have his hands full, though, as the Mets' offense is one of the hottest in the game at the moment.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Carlos Rodon

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets own the best record in majors. You read that right: the Mets are now 9-3 and are the best team in baseball. Both offense and defense as well as batting and pitching are clicking for the squad right now. They won't steamroll the Giants, but expect them to produce big against the Bay Area boys.

Key Player - Chris Bassitt

New York Mets' Chris Bassitt

Brought in from the Oakland Athletics during their fire sale period, Chris Bassitt landed in Queens with his feet firmly planted on the mound. The starter carries a 0.75 ERA with two victories in the same number of starts. His earned run average is second only to Justin Verlander's 0.69.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Chris Bassitt's line through two starts as a Met:



12 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 K.



Bassitt has a 0.75 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP. Chris Bassitt's line through two starts as a Met:12 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 K.Bassitt has a 0.75 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP.

"Chris Bassitt's line through two starts as a Met: 12 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 K. Bassitt has a 0.75 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP." - @ Anthony DiComo

He is expected to outduel Carlos Rodon and possibly shut out the stuttering San Francisco Giants' offense.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Chris Bassitt

Starling Marter, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B J.D. Davis, DH James McCann, C Jeff McNeil, LF Luis Guillorme, 2B Travis Jankowski, CF

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets Match Prediction

It will be a duel between star pitchers. The Mets have the momentum having beaten the Giants in consecutive games. They also have a better batting order than the Giants right now. Mets should win 2-0.

Where to follow Giants vs Mets?

Watch: NBCS BA (Giants), SNY and MLBN (out-of-market only) (Mets)

Listen: KNBR 680 (Giants), WCBS 880 and WEPN 1050 (Mets).

