San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st | MLB Season 2022

Reigning National League West champions the San Francisco Giants close out their series against the New York Mets today at Citi Field. The Giants overcame the Mets in yesterday's game, 5-2, thanks to a superb outing from Carlos Rodon. Rodon struck out eight Mets batters and didn't issue a run in five innings of work.

The Giants now have a 8-4 record while the Mets sit at 9-4. It will be another interesting battle on the mound as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani to counter the Mets' Carlos Carrasco.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 21, 1:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Citi Field, New York City, New York.

San Francisco Giants Preview

The Giants came into yesterday's game off the back of two consecutive losses on a double header two days ago. They finally outhustled the Mets thanks to a superb outing from All-Star Carlos Rodon. The Giants will continue to rely on their pitching and bullpen to try and even things up in this series before they travel to the nation's capitol for their next series against the Washington Nationals.

Key Player - Joc Pederson

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson

There are some loopholes in the San Francisco Giants offense at the moment. The team is inconsistent when it comes to batting power. Joc Pederson is their hottest batter at the moment, batting .333/.371/.636 with three homers, four RBIs, and seven runs in 33 at-bats.

We have yet to see the Giants offense that lit up the league last campaign. For now, they should rely on Pederson to produce.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Anthony DeSclafani

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

New York Mets Preview

Despite losing in their most recent game, the Mets are still looking like a playoff contender this year. Their stable pitching combined with contributions in the batting order looked like stuff that would get them into the postseason. They out-hit the Giants in the game three despite losing. With the Atlanta Braves currently struggling to find form, look for the Mets to capitalize on trying and winning the division.

Key Player - Eduardo Escobar

New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar

As part of the new contingent that the Mets acquired in the offseason, Eduardo Escobar is doing the things expected of him early on. He has a slash line of .317/.462/.537 with a triple, an NL-leading seven doubles, and four RBIs on 13 base hits. He has drawn 11 walks too in this young season.

He's not the flashiest type of player but he certainly gets the job done as he has in his previous teams. Watch out for him as he might play a vital role in the series-closer against the Giants.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Carlos Carrasco

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marter, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Jeff McNeil, 2B Robinson Cano, DH Mark Canha, LF James McCann, C

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets Match Prediction

New York Mets starter Carlos Carrasco currently holds a 0.84 ERA with 13 punchouts so far and we predict that he will continue this streak going. It will be the series closer for both teams so this should be a close contest. New York Mets win, 3-2.

Where to follow Giants vs Mets?

Watch: NBCS BA (Giants), SNY (Mets)

Listen: KNBR 680 (Giants), WCBS 880 and WEPN 1050 (Mets)

