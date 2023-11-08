Scott Boras clients: The 10 biggest names relying on MLB’s super agent for mega-money deals, explored

At the forefront of negotiating some of the most staggering paydays for MLB's elite is none other than super-agent Scott Boras. Known for his shrewd business acumen and tenacious representation, Boras has carved out a reputation for securing record-breaking deals for his clients. This has made him a titan in the sports agent landscape.

Scott Boras' influence stretches far and wide. From A-Rod's unprecedented $252 million deal with the Rangers to Bryce Harper's colossal 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, Boras has seen it all.

10 biggest names relying on MLB’s super agent Scott Boras

Here, we delve into the top 10 star players who have entrusted their commercial fortunes to Boras:

#10. Anthony Rendon

Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels is one of Boras' clients. His seven-year, $245 million deal brokered by Boras highlighted the third baseman's elite status in the game.

#9. Kris Bryant

Rockies star, Kris Bryant, with an MVP and a World Series title to his name, turned to Boras to capitalize on his on-field success. Bryant was not disappointed as he signed a seven-year deal worth $182 million in 2022.

#8. Cody Bellinger

The 2019 NL MVP, Cody Bellinger, has had Boras by his side, guiding him through the financial aspects of his rising career. Following an impressive season with the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger has entered free agency. Bellinger will be hoping that Boras can work his magic to negotiate another substantial contract for him.

With a track record of securing some of the most lucrative MLB deals, Bellinger should be optimistic about the prospects of a favorable new agreement.

#7. Jose Altuve

Standout second baseman for the Houston Astros, Jose Altuve's considerable talent and marketability render him an ideal addition to Scott Boras' roster of clients.

Altuve secured a five-year contract with the Astros in 2018.

#6. Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts stands out as a premier shortstop and a significant client of Scott Boras. His prowess on the field led him to command a substantial contract. On December 8, 2022, he signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, departing from his tenure with Boston.

#5. Corey Seager

Corey Seager, the 2023 World Series MVP for the Texas Rangers, highlights the negotiation expertise of Scott Boras. His 10-year, $325 million deal affirms Seager's elite position among baseball's top shortstops.

#4. Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees' ace, is a finalist for this year's AL Cy Young Award. His formidable nine-year, $324 million contract, negotiated by none other than Boras, holds the distinction of being the largest ever for an MLB pitcher.

#3. Juan Soto

Juan Soto's continuity with the San Diego Padres is uncertain and the possibility of a trade in the upcoming offseason looking increasingly likely. With Scott Boras as his agent, Soto is anticipated to secure a monumental contract in the future.

#2. Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer has consistently captured the baseball world's attention with his high-profile contracts. His landmark seven-year, $210 million agreement with the Washington Nationals in 2015 set a new standard for free-agent pitchers at the time.

His move from the Mets to the Texas Rangers in 2023 marked the latest chapter in his storied career.

#1. Bryce Harper

The number one spot goes to Phillies star Bryce Harper who holds a notable spot in Scott Boras' portfolio. Harper received a 13-year $330 million deal, which was the largest MLB contract at the time of signing.

As Boras Corporation continues to dominate the sports agency sector, its competition also grows. Agencies like Wasserman, featuring clients like Nolan Arenado and Giancarlo Stanton, are looking to get a larger slice of the pie. Yet, with an unparalleled track record, Scott Boras remains the gold standard in baseball representation.