Sean Manaea Trade Destinations: Top three landing spots for the struggling ace

It's been a year to forget for pitcher Sean Manaea, as the former star has struggled mightily for the San Francisco Giants. Through 27.2 innings this season, Manaea has posted a 1-2 record with a dreadful 7.81 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP, while also recording 33 strikeouts.

This had led the Giants to move the struggling pitcher to the bullpen, electing to have him serve the club in a short relief role in the hopes of him rediscovering his form. However, some fans would much rather see the pitcher off of the roster than have him return to the mound.

Manaea signed a two-year, $25,000,000 contract with the Giants prior to the 2023 campaign, with an average annual salary of $12.5 million. The contract comes with a player option for the 2024 season, which the club may not want him to pick up.

If the San Francisco Giants decided to move on from the veteran, there should be a few teams willing to take a gamble on Manaea. Here's a look at three potential trade destinations for the struggling pitcher.

#1 - The Los Angeles Dodgers could use pitching depth

If there is any team that can help a pitcher rediscover their form, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season, the Dodgers proved this by turning veteran journeyman pitcher Tyler Anderson into an All-Star, which could make Sean Manaea an intriguing "buy-low" option for the club.

The team has struggled to keep their pitching rotation healthy, with young starter Dustin May exiting yesterday's action with a flexor pronator strain. With May officially requiring an IL stint, the already depleted Dodgers rotation took another hit, which could open a spot for Manaea.

#2 - The Philadelphia Phillies could bolster their pitching rotation with Sean Manaea

One of the National League favorites to win the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled this season to perform at the level that many expected. While their slow start can be attributed to injuries, the pitching rotation's inconsistencies are the main reason for their 20-23 record.

While Manaea may not be the superstar pitcher to completely turn around their season, he could provide the club with another veteran arm. The fact that he could be acquired for a relatively cheap price could incentivize the club to gamble on the eight-year pro.

#3 - The Houston Astros could be an intriguing landing spot for Sean Manaea

Another team with a track record of helping pitchers find their untapped potential, it's the Houston Astros. After losing starting Luis Garcia to Tommy John Surgery, the Astros could look to Sean Manaea to bolster their pitching depth.

Even if he took on more of a sixth-starter role, he could provide the team with a proven arm that could allow some of their starters additional rest. While the club has Lance McCullers Jr. nearing a return from injury, they will likely want to proceed with caution with the oft-injured flamethrower.

