Seattle Mariners claim Kaleb Ort off waivers from Boston Red Sox, DFA Brian O'Keefe

The Seattle Mariners have not waited until the end of the World Series to start making some roster moves. After a disappointing end to the team's regular season, the Mariners made a series of seemingly minor roster moves that could play a role in their offseason decisions.

On Friday, the Seattle Mariners made two roster moves by first claiming Kaleb Ort off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox. The 31-year-old relief pitcher struggled this past season, posting a 1-2 record with a 6.26 ERA and 24 strikeouts. It remains to be seen if Ort will make the Mariners' roster for the 2024 season, however, he could compete for a spot in the bullpen.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kaleb Ort has been DFA’d by the Red Sox, per @BGlobeSports He finishes his Red Sox career with a 6.27 ERA/5.34 FIP in 51.2 IP dating back to 2021. End of an era." - @tylermilliken_

Their second move of the day came when the team designated catcher Brian O'Keefe for assignment. The 30-year-old joined the Mariners on a minor-league contract last offseason, eventually earning a shot with the major league club in August. The jump to the MLB came in the wake of an injury to veteran catcher Tom Murphy.

Expand Tweet

"News: Mariners announce they've claimed RHP Kaleb Ort off waivers from the Red Sox; catcher Brian O’Keefe was designated for assignment by the Mariners to clear the 40-man roster spot. MLBNetwork @SeattleSports" - @jonmorosi

O'Keefe appeared in only eight games for the team, however, he did not make much of an impact. Through those eight games, O'Keefe posted a dismal .105 batting average with no home runs and a pair of RBIs.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Seattle Mariners who will be looking to return to the postseason next year

The Seattle Mariners will spend the offseason determining what went wrong during the 2023 campaign. After reaching the playoffs last year for the first time since 2001, it appeared that it was going to be a regular occurrence for the current roster.

Now, after missing the playoffs, the Mariners will need to address the weaknesses in their current roster construction, while also determining the future of some of their pending free agents. The most notable unrestricted free agent for the Mariners is outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who will likely be looking to secure a lucrative deal. It remains to be seen if he is in Seattle's plans or not.