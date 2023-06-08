The Seattle Mariners have not lived up to the hype this season. Entering Thursday, they sit with a 30-31 record and are in fourth place in the stacked American League West. They, along with other teams, have been real disappointments.
Things have gotten so bad that President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto doesn't believe the great Babe Ruth, at his peak, could help this team. He said this in regard to the fact that not one player is going to fix this team right now.
Seattle has the 27th-worst team batting average at .227. Ony the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers have a worse team batting average than the Mariners.
Dipoto said that he believes in the guys he has on the team, that they need to turn it around. He said that Seattle would not be a selles at the trade deadline, as he believes in his organization's roster-building model.
"So basically, we've almost turned into the Angels but instead of Trout and Ohtani, we have Julio. Something needs to be done, and I'm not sure what, but maybe start by firing the hitting coach. Lots of players not playing up to their standard," one fan tweeted.
"This is the complete opposite of accouuntability. He's blaming 26 guys as though he built a powerhouse and they decided to just not show up," another fan tweeted.
It's been a frustrating season so far for the Seattle Mariners, and they have had enough. They see their model isn't working and want the team to switch gears.
Fans want to see the team add some veteran leadership. Seattle's core is so young. They could use somebody that has been there before.
Seattle Mariners need to stop the strikeouts
The Seattle Mariners are not a bad team whatsoever. They need to get out of their slump and start hitting the ball like they know how.
Of the five players that lead the American League in strikeouts, Seattle has four. This is the team's biggest problem. The Mariners haven't been able to put the ball in play consistently.
Seattle will need players like Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez to swap their strikeouts for slugging. They were looking for these two to be their power duo this season, but they've come out cold.
It may be too late if the Mariners don't turn around their offensive woes soon.