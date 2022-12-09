The Seattle Mariners kicked off their off-season by trading outfielder Kyle Lewis to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for catcher Cooper Hummel. Not long after that, they traded for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. They eventually got Kolton Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro.

It's been a busy off-season for the Mariners, but that activity stopped with the Winter Meetings. Seattle spoke to zero teams or players in San Diego.

"There was a lot of focus on the top of the free agent market and we had to wait until that bubble burst," said Seattle Mariners' President of Baseball Operations.

Said the Mariners met ZERO teams or players at the Winter Meetings for the first time ever, spent the time whiteboarding.

This was the first time that the team hadn't met with anyone during the Winter Meetings. It was a free-agent-focused couple of days for teams around the league. There weren't many discussing any trades.

Seattle fans are a bit disappointed in the team's lack of involvement in San Diego. Given how hot the Mariners came out of the gates to start the off-season, fans were expecting that to continue. Instead, they left the Winter Meetings knowing they wouldn't re-sign Mitch Haniger as the outfielder agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

"Wow they literally didn't even try," one fan said.

"12th largest market. They're just being cheap. No reason San Diego can spend more than us. Profit over winning typical M's," another fan explained.

Seattle fans are tired of their organization being cheap. They want their team to go out and spend money on big-time free agents like the San Diego Padres do.

Some fans are disappointed that the team didn't try to sign additional players. If that really were the case, it'd be better to leave it unsaid. The fan base doesn't want to hear that the organization did absolutely nothing in San Diego but brainstorm.

The Seattle Mariners have some holes to fill this off-season

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two

The loss of Mitch Haniger opens up some room for Seattle. One of their biggest needs is a righty bat who can play one of the corner outfield spots.

Another position that the team needs is another corner infielder. Carlos Santana signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving Ty France and Eugenio Suarez to play first and third base. They have zero depth at the corner infield spots.

Expect the Seattle Mariners to be involved in some more trades as we get deeper into the off-season.

