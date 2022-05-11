Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Mets will welcome the Seattle Mariners to their home field. Because the two teams play in different leagues and on opposite sides of the country, they rarely oppose each other. This will be their first meeting in nearly six years.

The two teams are having very different seasons. The Mets have relied on great pitching and explosive offense to reach the top of their division, while the Mariners are lagging and are currently in third place, 6.5 games behind the leading spot in the American League West.

Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Queens, New York

Seattle Mariners Preview

You almost have to feel bad for the Mariners. They play in what is quite possibly the most competitive division in baseball, the AL West. Even though the Mariners are above .500, division counterparts the LA Angels and Houston Astros have been playing even better.

Starting for the Mariners on Friday night will be left-hander Marco Gonzalez, who is 1-4 this season with an ERA of 3.91.

Seattle Mariners Key Player - J.P. Crawford

One of the biggest moves of the offseason for Mariners General Manager Jerry DiPoto was offering a big contract extension to shortstop J.P. Crawford. Crawford, who has been with the Mariners since 2019, signed for five years at around $10 million per year.

"@jp_crawford makes a visit to the bullpen." - @ MLB

It seems to have been the right decision. So far, Crawford has four home runs, already half of his nine that he got last season. He also has 11 RBIs and a .327 batting average. J.P. Crawford is in the midst of a slump, though, and has batted only .174 over his past seven attempts.

Seattle Mariners Predicted Lineup

Adam Frazier, 2B Ty France, 1B Julio Rodriguez, CF JP Crawford, SS Eugenio Suarez, 3B Luis Torrens, DH Jessie Winkler, LF Dylan Moore, RF Cal Raleigh, C

Pitcher: Marco Gonzalez

New York Mets Preview

The Mets have not lost a series all year. They are fresh off victories over their division rivals the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Washington Nationals.

Their pitching this year has allowed opposing hitters a .256 average against them. The pitching rotation is strong. Max Scherzer, who lost his first game of the season this past weekend, has pledged not to make excuses. Starting on the mound will be pitcher Chris Bassitt.

New York Mets Key Player - Chris Bassitt

A normal concern for any New York Mets starter is that they might be overshadowed by bigger names like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. For Chris Bassitt, this has not been a huge problem this year.

Ben Porter @Ben13Porter Love this. Ump acknowledges he made a mistake and Chris Bassitt forgives him for it. A nice, normal human interaction. Love this. Ump acknowledges he made a mistake and Chris Bassitt forgives him for it. A nice, normal human interaction. https://t.co/jLGGyni7Gr

"Love this. Ump acknowledges he made a mistake and Chris Bassitt forgives him for it. A nice, normal human interaction." - @ Ben Porter

After posting among the best win-loss percentage for the Oakland Athletics last season, Bassitt came to the Mets in hopes of continuing his success. So far, the right-hander is 4-2 with an ERA of just 2.45. He will look for his fifth win of the season in this one.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Brandon Nimmo, CF Francisco Lindor, SS Jeff McNeil, LF Pete Alonso, DH Eduardo Escobar, 3B Dominic Smith, 1B Starling Marte, RF Luis Guillorme, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Pitcher: Chris Bassitt

Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets Predicition

The Mariners division opponents make them seem worse than they actually are. However, the Mets are just as good as they look. Having not lost a series yet and now in the first place in the National League East by a full seven games, the Mets look poised to take this one. Our prediction: Mets, 6-2.

Where to watch The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports (AT&T)

Livestream: MLB.TV

New York Mets

TV: SNY TV

Livestream: MLB.TV

This game will be a good chance for the Seattle Mariners to inspect a ball park they seldom see. If they are successful, they might want to come back sooner next time.

