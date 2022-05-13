Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th | MLB Season 2022

Like Tom Hanks in the 1993 rom-com classic, the Seattle Mariners are headed from the Space Needle to the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets. May 15 will be the season finale between the two clubs that made major offseason moves in an attempt to return to the playoffs. The Seattle Mariners will send reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to the hill in an attempt to climb out of a losing record. The pricey left hander signed a five-year $115 million deal in the offseason and has been good but not great in his inaugural season with the Mariners. The New York Mets will turn to Carlos "Cookie" Carrasco who is hoping to cash in on his own megadeal this offseason.

Match Details:

Fixture: Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets | 2022 MLB Regular Season

Date & Time: Sunday, May 15, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

Seattle Mariners Preview

The Mariners made numerous additions in the offseason, bringing in former All-Stars Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker from the Cincinnati Reds and Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres. This, combined with the major signing of Robbie Ray from the Toronto Blue Jays and the high-ceiling potential of outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez had the Seattle Mariners as dark horse favorites to return to the playoffs since 2001. However, everything has underwhelmed for the team. Kelenic looks better suited for AAA, Ray has an earned run average over 4.00, and Frazier, Winker and Suarez look like shells of the All-Stars they once were.

Key Player- J.P. Crawford

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros

Crawford has been singlehandedly keeping the Seattle Mariners from plunging into embarrassment. Currently ranked fourth in the American League in batting average, Crawford has also been slugging .533 while playing his typical brand of stellar defense.

We see you, @jp_crawford!

If the Mariners are able to turn their season around and make a playoff run, Crawford may find himself in the conversation for the American League's Most Valuable Player Award.

Seattle Mariners Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Robbie Ray

Adam Frazier, 2B Ty France, 1B Jesse Winker, LF Eugenio Suarez, DH J.P. Crawford, SS Abraham Toro, 3B Julio Rodriguez, CF Jarred Kelenic, RF Luis Torrens, C

New York Mets Preview

The New York Mets are off to the best start in franchise history in the most unorthodox of fashions. Their best player? Jacob deGrom hasn't thrown an inning. Their top 10 offense? Bottom five in the league in home runs and hard contact. It doesn't matter though; the best teams find ways to win, and the Mets are living proof as they lead the National League in wins and are on their way to bringing October baseball back to Queens as they sit comfortably atop the National League East with deGrom's return looming.

Key Player- Edwin Diaz

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets

The bullpen has been a major issue for the Mets over the years; however, after Diaz's rough start in New York, he has been automatic. This year, the Puerto Rican fireballer has been especially dominant, as his k/9 rate is a staggering 15.5. He's struck out more than half of the hitters who have the displeasure of facing him in the ninth.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Edwin Díaz has struck out eight of the last 13 batters he's faced and has a rate of 15.2 K/9, which leads all Major League pitchers with at least 13 innings on the season. Edwin Díaz has struck out eight of the last 13 batters he's faced and has a rate of 15.2 K/9, which leads all Major League pitchers with at least 13 innings on the season.

This series will be an emotional one for Diaz, as the Mariners drafted and developed him before shipping him to New York for slumping outfielder Jarred Kelenic. The series will likely hinge on his ability to shut the door.

New York Mets Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco

Brandon Nimmo, CF Mark Canha, LF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B J.D. Davis, DH Starling Marte, RF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Jeff McNeil, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Seattle Mariners vs New York Mets Prediction

The New York Mets have struggled against southpaws this season. However, the team is 7-3 in their ten series finales this year while the Mariners have struggled mightily away from Safeco Field, and any lack of confidence will be blood in the water for the carniverous fan base at Citi Field. Expect the game to be closely contested, but timely hitting and a clutch performance from closer Edwin Diaz will bring the Mets to 8-3 in series finales.

