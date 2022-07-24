“Sh*t, dude looks like Gerrit Cole” “looking great in pinstripes” - New York Yankees fans react to standout college outfielder signing with the team

New York Yankees fourth-round draft pick Anthony Hall, out of the University of Oregon, signed his contract with the team this afternoon. Many fans were excited about the signing. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter.

Hall almost looks like starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Anthony Hall sure does look great in pinstripes!

Hall is now part of the most historic franchise in MLB history.

Anthony Hall is an outfielder, and some fans are wanting him to be called up for Joey Gallo.

Anthony Hall had a great season at Oregon, batting .333 with 14 home runs and 56 runs batted in. Hall has the potential to be another great outfielder for the pinstripes.

4 Players the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

#4 Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals, OF

Andrew Benintendi bats during a New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals game.

Andrew Benintendi has gotten off to a great start for the Kansas City Royals and will undoubtedly be a top trade candidate this summer.

With outfielders Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks struggling a bit for the Yankees, Benintendi would be a solid option for the Yankees and would complement the powerful lineup with his solid bat-to-ball skills.

2022 Stats: 2.3 WAR, .319 BA, 3 HR, 39 RBI

#3 Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs, OF

Ian Happ celebrates in the dugout during a New York Mets v Chicago Cubs game.

With the struggles of outfielder Joey Gallo, the team may look to add an outfielder at the deadline. Happ would provide the team a power switch hitter who plays above-average defense.

2022 Stats: 2.9 WAR, .281 BA, 9 HR, 44 RBI

#2 Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds, SP

Luis Castillo pitches during a Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees game.

Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo is among one of the top targets at this year's trade deadline. Castillo would give the Yankees one of the deepest rotations in baseball.

2022 Stats: 3.2 WAR, 3-4, 2.77 ERA, 82 K, 9.5 K/9

#1 Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs, C

Willson Contreras celebrates at the plate, Chicago Cubs v Arizona Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras is one of the best catchers in baseball and is expected to be traded this summer. While the team has received great production from Jose Trevino, they would benefit greatly by adding Contreras to the lineup.

He bats well enough to even be a DH from time to time.

2022 Stats: 2.8 WAR, .258 BA, 14 HR, 36 RBI, .843 OPS

