Shohei Ohtani: "MLB The Show" reveals reigning MVP's chart to success ahead of its April 5th release, here are the details

In the lead-up to the release of the premier sports video game of the year, "MLB The Show 22" showed off a chart made by Shohei Ohtani highlighting his plans for success. As if Shohei Ohtani couldn't be any more lovable, the Los Angeles Angels star shared a chart he made in his youth filled with goals to become the top baseball player in Japan and then sign in the MLB.

The reigning MVP Ohtani will be the cover star for this year's edition of "The Show," which would not have happened if he had strayed from his chart. The chart laid out the steps that he planned to take and then did take to assert himself as one of the best baseball players in the world.

The official Twitter account for "MLB: The Show" released images of the chart as well as unseen gameplay via a tweet.

"See how Shohei’s dedication helped him chart his own path to The Show and how you can chart your own." - @ MLB The Show

Shohei Ohtani is a global inspiration

Ohtani representing his nation in international play

The reigning MVP and All-Star has accomplished his childhood dream, but he's not done yet. Making it to the MLB is the goal of every young baseball player, and by accomplishing it, Shohei Ohtani brings hope to players in Japan and around the world. The MLB has been dominated by players from North America, as the game lacks the global prescence held by soccer, so there is not a massive influx of international players.

While Japanese players like Ichiro Suzuki, who had a Hall of Fame career with the Seattle Mariners among other teams, have found success in the MLB, none have hit the heights of Shohei Ohtani. Shohei Ohtani is a mythical archetype of All-Star caliber starting pitcher who can crank out home runs at a rate equal to the best hitters in the league.

This absurd season was contextualized well via a tweet from Jeff Fletcher on Twitter.

"It says here it's the "greatest baseball season ever played"" - @ Jeff Fletcher

Last year was a unicorn of a season for Ohtani, being properly compared to Babe Ruth. Watching him try to equal or even surpass his 2021 mark will be a storyline throughout 2022.

"MLB The Show" is an annual video game that constantly tops the charts for sales. Hopefully with a player the caliber of Ohtani as the centerpiece of their marketing campaign, it can grow the game on a global level.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt