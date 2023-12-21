Shohei Ohtani's diamond domination takes a backseat as translator's puppy takes the spotlight

Shohei Ohtani's fans have experienced a bit of a rollercoaster during this offseason. From being an animal lover to a $700 million star, Ohtani has given many reasons for his fans to adore him.

However, recently, the spotlight has shifted to Ohtani's translator and close friend, Ippei Mizuhara, who has a dedicated Instagram page for his puppies, namely Leo and Toto.

He has posted cute videos and pictures of his furry buddies on this page. Mizuhara's puppy-filled Instagram has melted the hearts of many.

A few days ago, Shohei Ohtani had his first presser in a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, where he answered many questions, including revealing his dog's name in public.

He named his dog 'Dekopin', which is a Japanese name, but he also called it 'Decoy' in American terms.

Shohei Ohtani fulfilled his dreams

There was a lot of excitement among the fans when Shohei Ohtani pursued his dream to play in the MLB.

Not only that, but after signing with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani's special skill was embraced by the league. The two-way star has crafted himself to become the best player on both sides of the plate.

Taking a step ahead, Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million signing with the Dodgers broke all previous records for the highest contract in American sports.

Ohtani has supporters all over the world, and whenever he plays, more people are likely to watch Dodgers games. If Ohtani and the Dodgers can keep this up for a long period, they will be rewarded handsomely.

