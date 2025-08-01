  • home icon
  Shohei Ohtani to stop pitching again after cramps concern; Yankees fall out of Wild Card spot? | 4 bold predictions for MLB in August 2025

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Aug 01, 2025 17:37 GMT
Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have both encountered injury setbacks to start the second half of the MLB season (Getty)
As the MLB season winds down to its latter half, several teams have made their bids as perennial postseason contenders. The Dodgers, Mets, and Tigers, have all impressed and made a statement in topping their respective divisions.

Just yesterday, a slew of squads made noise in the trade market in hopes of making a Fall Classic run. While the Mariners upgraded in their skill positions, organizations like the Twins have all but waved the white flag as they shipped out key pieces such as Carlos Correa, Johan Duran, and Harrison Bader.

While teams made key transactions as the deadline passed, others have different concerns regarding their stars who have encountered injuries in the form of the Yankees with Aaron Judge and the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani. With that in mind, let's take a look at what could be a hectic month for teams around the league.

4 bold predictions for MLB in August 2025

Shohei Ohtani to stop pitching again after cramps concern

Reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani was pulled in the fourth inning of the Dodgers' July 30 contest against the Reds after experiencing a cramp on his right hip. The baseball unicorn made his first mound appearance on June 16 this year after more than a season of recovery from an injury in his throwing arm.

The team has slowly ramped up Ohtani's reps on the mound to around three innings after his sparing one inning appearances in June. However, with the MLB postseason fast approaching, it is likely that the superstar would be shut down from mound duties from the time being to preserve his talents down the stretch.

Yankees fall out of Wild Card spot

After gaining a chokehold on top of the AL East during the first half of the season, the Yankees have fallen through the cracks and fell to the runner-up spot in the division. A combination of factors, including Aaron Judge's elbow flexor injury, the team's lack of awareness on defense, and a knack for throwing away leads saw them lost eight out of 12 games around the All-Star break.

Although the Bombers added the likes of Camilo Doval and David Bednar on the deadline, it is seems more likely than they will have a rough month with the Red Sox hot on their heels and teams like the Rangers and Mariners vying for the same wild card spots that they're curring battling for.

Mariners usurp Astros for AL West lead

Dan Wilson's Seattle Mariners landed a couple of big names during the MLB trade deadline. The squad has added the services of slugging first baseman Josh Naylor and reunited with third base star Eugenio Suarez as the Diamondbacks initiated a fire sale.

Naylor and Suarez are scheduled to slot in alongside Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena in a high-octane Mariners batting order. With a honeymoon phase on the horizon, Seattle is expected to go on a win streak and eventually usurp the Astros in the standings this month.

Padres march on to NL West penthouse

The San Diego Padres were one of the biggest buyers in this year's MLB trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller signed Mason Miller and J.P. Sears from the A's, All-Star Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano from the O's, and Nestor Cortes and Jorge Quintana from the Brewers.

With their haul of talent, the Padres have once again made a statement that they will not back down from the current champions of MLB in the Dodgers. At the time of writing, they are tied with the Pirates for the longest win streak in MLB at five. Expect the flurry from the Friars to go longer.

Edited by Daniel Santiago
