Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Los Angeles Angels phenom to taste postseason success after disappointing stint in Anaheim

The Shohei Ohtani saga has been one of the top stories of the MLB season. The two-way superstar is widely regarded as the best player in baseball, with teams lining up to send contract offers to Ohtani when he hits free agency.

While the Los Angeles Angels are desperate to hang on to the former American League MVP, it appears that they may have no choice but to trade him this season. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, if the Angels were to fall out of playoff contention as the trade deadline approaches, they very well may begin fielding calls from teams.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Shohei Ohtani could be traded and 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention this season, per @JeffPassan Shohei Ohtani could be traded and 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention this season, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/p8WFzXOwtP

If Ohtani was to be traded this season, at the peak of his powers, the Angels may receive the biggest trade package in MLB history. There is no replacing what the Japanese superstar brings to the roster, however, the Angels could recoup some value instead of losing him in free agency for nothing.

Here are the top three landing spots for the two-way unicorn if the Los Angeles Angels decide to pull the cord.

The New York Yankees are among the frontrunners to land Shohei Ohtani

This week, MLB fans have been treated to an MVP showdown between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Unsurprisingly, New York Yankees fans have gone crazy at the idea of both players donning the iconic pinstripes. While the Yankees are expected to pursue Ohtani in free agency, they may be able to bring him to the Bronx sooner rather than later.

"Yankees are selling Japanese Ohtani jerseys in their team store ([email protected]_1)" - @TalkinBaseball_

While baseball fans may scoff at the idea of the Yankees landing Ohtani, if the Angels are looking for a package of prospects, there are few teams as equipped to offer such a deal. Prospects such as Jasson Dominguez, Oswald Peraza, and Austin Wells would all likely be in play if the Bronx Bombers were to land Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could keep him in Hollywood

Another team that has been strategically preparing for a free agent bid on Shohei Ohtani has been the Los Angeles Dodgers. As one of the most aggressive and free-spending teams, it would be shocking if they were not all-in on landing Ohtani via trade.

Similar to the New York Yankees, the Dodgers are loaded with young talent that could interest the Angels. Catcher Diego Cartaya and right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller are among the top prospects in the entire MLB. If the Angels were to leverage the race to land Ohtani, they could likely demand a massive prospect haul.

Could the Toronto Blue Jays be a dark horse contender to make the blockbuster move?

While the Yankees and Dodgers are among the favorites to land Ohtani, if the Blue Jays are willing to make a blockbuster move, why not go for it? As one of the best players on the team, Bo Bichette has proven to be a liability on defense for the Jays, however, his ceiling is sky-high.

Avery Chenier @AveryChenier Sources are saying I will piss my pants if Shohei Ohtani becomes a Toronto Blue Jay. Sources are saying I will piss my pants if Shohei Ohtani becomes a Toronto Blue Jay.

"Sources are saying I will piss my pants if Shohei Ohtani becomes a Toronto Blue Jay." - @AveryChenier

If the Jays were to package Bichette along with other prospects, Shohei Ohtani could be the piece that helps Toronto bring the World Series across the border. The Blue Jays may not be a threat to land Ohtani in free agency, but for an enticing enough trade package, maybe they could bring the former MVP to Canada.

