Shohei Ohtani vs Trevor Story Player Predictions for Angels vs Red Sox - May 3rd | MLB 2022

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani will square off against the newest Boston Red Sox All-Star acquisition Trevor Story. Ohtani's Angels are in a much better spot as they currently lead the AL West, while Story's Red Sox are struggling for consistency and are fourth in the AL East.

"Shotime" and the Angels of Anaheim have been hot at the plate with a team batting average of .255 and 99 RBI, both of which are the highest numbers in terms of team statistics for the American League. On the mound, it's not too shabby either for Los Angeles as they've only given up 78 earned runs and have managed to maintain a respectable 3.60 ERA per league standard.

On the flip side, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox are off to an underwhelming start to the season. The Red Sox are just average when it comes to production on the mound and have been anemic at the plate. The team's batting metrics are almost all in the bottom ten of the league averages.

Shohei Ohtani Preview

Shohei Ohtani currently carries a slash line of .236/.284/.416 and has four homers and 11 RBIs on 20 base hits. It is true that at the moment, the Japanese sensation isn't batting the way people expect him to.

Mike DiGiovanna @MikeDiGiovanna "It’s just a little alarming, but it’s April. We can’t panic. He’s not panicking.” Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is batting .211 with a .653 OPS, 3 HRs and 9 RBIs in 17 games, is trying to shake a sluggish start and regain his consistent power stroke. tinyurl.com/3m84b6fm "It’s just a little alarming, but it’s April. We can’t panic. He’s not panicking.” Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is batting .211 with a .653 OPS, 3 HRs and 9 RBIs in 17 games, is trying to shake a sluggish start and regain his consistent power stroke. tinyurl.com/3m84b6fm

If we're to follow history and compare his 2021 MVP winning season, it can be observed that Ohtani usually unleashes hit full power during the months of June and July. He blasted 24 homers and 42 RBIs while batting .296 during the said months last year. If there's anyone who can turn the season around with a bang, we're pretty sure that it's Shohei Ohtani.

Trevor Story Preview

Trevor Story arrived at Fenway Park this season after six seasons in Colorado.

Trevor Story's start as a Red Sox player has not impressed so far. He is batting .224/.297/.299 with no homers and five RBIs on 15 base hits in 67 at-bats. He was brought in to possibly replace Boston Red Sox stalwart Xander Bogaerts as the latter's future with the organization is still up in the air.

The 29-year-old middle infielder had an average of .272/.340/.523 and 26 homers with 75 RBIs a season during his time with the Colorado Rockies. It is tough to pinpoint when and how he will turn it around this season, but he needs to do it soon, as the Red Sox have playoff aspirations this season and at the moment, the future is looking bleak in Beantown.

Shohei Ohtani vs Boston Red Sox Pitching Staff

Ohtani is yet to meet and face off against Boston starter Michael Wacha. But against the current crop of Boston pitchers, he is batting .250/.528/.853 with two homers and four RBIs on nine base hits.

Trevor Story vs Los Angeles Angels Pitching Staff

Likewise, Trevor Story has yet to matchup against Shohei Ohtani when the latter is on the mound. Against the present rotation and bullpen of the Angels, he is batting .245/.333/.367 with six RBIs on 12 base hits.

Shohei Ohtani vs Trevor Story: The Verdict

Ohtani preparing to bat

We've given the pride of Ōshū, Iwate, Japan, to come out on top in the matchup against Story. The Angels have been on a roll. After manager Joe Maddon made the decision to remove Ohtani from the leadoff spot and instead place him in the cleanup role, it has been more favorable for the Japanese superstar. The Boston Red Sox offense is unreliable outside of Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo, and in turn, this will give Trevor Story a hard time receiving any help in the order.

