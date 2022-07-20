"Shohei is such a stud" "Moments before disaster" - Shohei Ohtani impresses fans by predicting his first play on the first pitch of All-Star Game, later picked off at first by Clayton Kershaw

Shohei Ohtani started the 2022 All-Star Game with a bang before his luck turned against him.

The Los Angeles Angels star was the lead-off hitter for the National League and strode to the plate with all the confidence in the world. It is difficult to be as confident as Ohtani was when Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is on the mound.

Shohei Ohtani called his shot in his interview just prior to the at-bat, saying that he would swing on the first pitch. And swing he did, recording the first hit of the game. The MLB uploaded the clip of the interview and hit to Twitter.

Unfortunately, Clayton Kershaw turned things around on Shohei Ohtani just a few pitches later. The Los Angeles Dodgers were quick to post a video of the end result of Ohtani's hit to Twitter.

This brilliant moment kicked off the 2022 All-Star game as the two superstars engaged in a mental battle. Fans loved the confidence that was on display from the reigning American League MVP.

Ohtani may have recorded the first hit of the game, but his advancement on the bases was still ended by Kershaw. This greatly amused the fans who initially praised Ohtani.

Nobody could have predicted this at the start of the All-Star game. These two players are among the best at what they do in the MLB. Seeing them battle on this stage is special.

Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw put on a show at the All-Star game

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

This was the first hit that the Los Angeles Angels phenom has ever recorded off Clayton Kershaw, but Kershaw still got the last laugh. That does nothing to take away from how impressive the hit and prediction was. It also did little to damper fans' love for Ohtani.

There were some who criticized Kershaw for throwing a pickoff at the All-Star game, but it's all about the competition.

matt @OCPDesigns @MLB Imagine picking someone off in an All star game @MLB Imagine picking someone off in an All star game

It certainly appears that Shohei Ohtani was considering stealing second base, so the pitcher was very smart to catch him.

Moments like these are what make this game so much fun. It's not often that you get to see two superstars face off against each other. Having two teams each filled with nothing but superstars is a recipe for success.

The 2022 All-Star game could be looked back on as one of the best of all-time. This perfect start is a huge part of why it was.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far