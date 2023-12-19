Shota Imanaga Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for veteran Japanese ace as teams look to strengthen rotation

Apart from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another Japanese sensation, Shota Imanaga, is looking for an MLB contract this winter. Teams consider him a good fallback option if they fail to acquire Yamamoto.

In the MLB, starting pitchers are of paramount importance, and teams that are in for a big season have their arm to thank. After spending eight seasons in the Japanese Central League with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars, the 30-year-old Imanaga wants to bring his talent to North America.

Now that he's posted, let's delve into his best landing spots for the upcoming season.

Top three landing spots for Shota Imanaga

Shota Imanaga's 2023 season began on a high note, as he started the World Baseball Classic final game. He started 22 games for Yokohama and threw 148 innings with a 2.80 ERA. His 174 strikeouts, five more than Yamamoto's, lead all NPB pitchers.

His market won't be fully clear, as Yamamoto's sweepstakes are still running hot. However, teams could kick in and make the signing if they don't find themselves financially suited to sign top hurlers in the market. These are his three potential destinations:

1) New York Yankees

The Yankees are one of the prime destinations for the Japanese sensation, given that they boast someone similar, the left-handed Nestor Cortes.

Moreover, the Yankees are trying their best to build a competitive roster, so they would like Imanaga's services rather than acquiring a luxurious option in Yamamoto. That way, they could save money and spend it to solidify their depth.

2) San Francisco Giants

The Giants are hot on the tail of both starting pitchers from Japan. In a bid to keep up with their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who recently signed two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, Imanaga's acquisition could come in as a strategic move.

3) Minnesota Twins

After losing Kenta Maeda to the Detroit Tigers this offseason, Shota Imanaga's addition will bolster their starting pitching rotation. It also helps knowing that the franchise has experience, making it friendly for Japanese athletes.

Moreover, the Twins don't have heavy pockets like other teams, which may be lined up for Yamamoto and other star starting pitchers, helping them come in as a surprise and take a cheap buy.

