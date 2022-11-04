Jose Altuve thought he found a say in Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard's delivery and went to tell his teammates about it before their at-bats. But whatever Altuve said to his teammates didn't work. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both struck out after their discussions with Jose Altuve.

Altuve was certain he saw something that would help out his teammates. It looked exactly like what Bryce Harper did in Game Three when he picked up on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping his pitches.

He was sure excited about something as he rushed over to Alex Bregman to tell him something. It's not clear whether he confirmed what he saw on the monitor or tried to tell Bregman that he was wrong. Either way, it was enough to mess with Bregman's head, resulting in a strikeout.

MLB fans on Twitter think Jose Altuve made an absolute fool of himself. They claim he was just trying to be like Harper.

Fans are having quite a laugh at the way Altuve acted. He was so sure of himself and excited.

Some fans are mentioning how embarrassing it was for them to watch. They think that Jose Altuve is one of the biggest dorks in the league.

Jose Altuve is an easy target for baseball fans

Altuve is one of the most hated baseball players in the MLB. Since the cheating scandal in 2017, baseball fans have let him have it and they haven't held back. He consistently gets booed every time he comes to the plate in an away game.

Players like Tony Kemp and Colin Moran don't receive the same treatment every time they step up to the plate as Altuve does. But they were on that same roster too.

He seems to be one of the scapegoats for the cheating scandal because he was so successful in those years. Baseball fans would also love to point out that he's not the tallest guy around. Every time he's standing next to a taller player on the field, it almost always goes viral.

Maybe it wouldn't be this way if he had received some sort of proper punishment for cheating instead of not getting in trouble at all. Manfred is partially to blame for the way Jose Altuve has been treated over the last couple of years. Some sort of immediate punishment could have ended all that drama.

