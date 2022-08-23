"So much for that break in the schedule" "You have to show up for big games like this" - New York Mets fans disheartened by defeat to New York Yankees in first game of Subway Series

To their fans' dismay, the New York Mets lost the first game of the subway series to the New York Yankees, 4-2. Aaron Judge was instrumental in the Yankees victory, hitting home run number 47 to help secure his team the win. The Mets started All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer, and his lack of dominance was surprising.

Scherzer does not often lose games, and many pointed to sub-par performances from the Mets' offense. Scoring two runs is usually not enough to defeat the New York Yankees. This is a huge series for the Yankees, who are attempting to avoid losing their seventh straight series.

New York Mets fans obviously hoped for a win in this game, but were expecting a far better effort.

Johnathan 🇵🇷 @theprism89 @Mets That was such a 2021 game, absolutely terrible. Making an average pitcher look like a CY young award winner, swinging on 3-1. Pete and Nimmo disappearing when we need them the most and Scherzer having a meltdown. You have to show up for big games like this. @Mets That was such a 2021 game, absolutely terrible. Making an average pitcher look like a CY young award winner, swinging on 3-1. Pete and Nimmo disappearing when we need them the most and Scherzer having a meltdown. You have to show up for big games like this.

The recent Yankees struggles led many to believe this series would be a cakewalk for the National League East's top team.

Thankfully, the Mets will have an opportunity to redeem themselves tomorrow.

kap @hopefulmetsfan the bed @Mets Just a frustrating game to watch. Taijuan Walker needs to pitch a gem tomorrow. Can’tthe bed @Mets Just a frustrating game to watch. Taijuan Walker needs to pitch a gem tomorrow. Can’t 💩 the bed

The Mets' recent series loss to the Atlanta Braves has some fans questioning their teams' true potential.

TD_Camp @TD_Camp @Mets I wish y’all would beat a team over .500 @Mets I wish y’all would beat a team over .500

These games between the two New York-based teams always lead to extreme reactions, in one way or the other.

The New York Mets' offense was not their regular selves tonight, and will need to do better than two runs to win.

This Mets team has already proven to be resilient. A bounce-back performance in the next game is almost guaranteed.

The somewhat sporadic Mets offense has many fans asking questions. If the team cannot be a little more consistent, they could keep losing games.

Luiii 🇩🇴 @BarrettsGoat @Mets This offense is so confusing man we love to score off the good pitchers then suck vs the worst pitchers ever @Mets This offense is so confusing man we love to score off the good pitchers then suck vs the worst pitchers ever

The New York Yankees took full advantage of every edge they could get over this talented Mets team.

The Mets' NL East lead is getting slimmer and slimmer, and it is beginning to seem like it will come down to the wire.

The New York Yankees took the first game of the Subway Series, meaning that the second game is all the more important.

Can the New York Mets win the subway series against the New York Yankees?

New York Mets v New York Yankees

This is not just a battle between two teams in New York, but a matchup of two of the best teams in the MLB. While the Yankees may not have been playing like one of the best teams recently, they are still one of the most talented.

For the Mets to win this critical series, they will need to get a much better offensive output. If they don't, the Yankees will finally win a series, and they couldn't pick a better rival to do it against.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif