"Soto wasn’t going to change their pitching issues" "Imagine if they don't make the playoffs" - MLB fans offer reality check as the Padres lose five in a row following Juan Soto trade, get outscored 28-7

The San Diego Padres might have won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but they haven’t been winning on the pitch of late.

Monday’s 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants marked their fifth straight defeat since their blockbuster acquisition of the 2022 Home Run Derby winner.

They have now gone 23 innings - or two-and-a-half games - without scoring a single run. During this period, they have been outscored 28-7.

Fans, especially rivals, are having a field day at the Padres’ expense. It’s all banter, but it serves as a harsh reality check.

While their inability to register runs on the board has been concerning, it is too small a sample size to pass a verdict. Hence, it seems a bit premature to ring alarm bells already.

One fan seemed to believe that Soto was never going to solve their pitching crisis. However, an important reminder was quickly served. One could have the best bullpen in the world, yet 23 scoreless innings are not going to get results.

The Padres haven’t had a scoreless streak this bad since 2017. The triumvirate of Soto, Josh Bell and Manny Machado was supposed to eradicate the Padres’ offensive problems. Instead, the Padres have averaged only three runs per game since the trade deadline.

Juan Soto’s recent comments haven’t aged well so far

During a recent press conference, Juan Soto was asked for his opinion on the new-look Padres line-up following the deadline.

Soto replied that it’s going to be “really exciting”, before confidently wishing good luck to all the pitchers who come up against the Padres. Twenty-three scoreless innings later, those comments have aged like milk.

"It's going to be really exciting. It's going to be really tough to go through, and I wish good luck to all the pitchers" - Juan Soto

The Padres are now 16 games behind the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Though they occupy the final wild-card spot, the Padres lead by just one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Friars will be taking on the Giants in Game 2 of their three-game series later today. After so much ridicule, Soto and the Padres will be determined to make a point very soon.

