Southern California vs Northern California Little League World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The 2023 Little League World Series takes center stage this month. On Friday, Aug. 11, Southern California and Northern California will lock horns in the West Regionals final, with the game scheduled to commence at 9:00 p.m. ET in San Bernardino, California.

The highly-anticipated West championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans without access to cable can live stream Southern California vs Northern California on Fubo.

The winner of this game will qualify for the next stage of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Southern California opened its campaign with a 4-3 win over Northern California on Saturday, Aug. 5. They then beat Hawaii 6-0 to make it to the West Regionals final.

Meanwhile, Northern California beat Arizona 5-1 after their defeat to Southern California. They then took down Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to book their spot in the West Regionals final.

Here's a look at the full schedule and results of the West Regionals bracket:

Saturday, Aug. 5

Game 1: Hawaii 7, Arizona 4

Arizona 4 Game 2: Southern California 4, Northern California 3

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 3: Northern California 5, Arizona 1 (Arizona eliminated)

Monday, Aug. 7

Game 4: Southern California 6, Hawaii 0

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Game 5: Northern California 3, Hawaii 0 (Hawaii eliminated)

Friday, Aug. 11

Game 6: Southern California vs. Northern California at 9 p.m. ET.

Little League World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

Little League World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series is scheduled to take place from August 16 to August 27, 2023. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC Sports will broadcast all the games live in the US.

The championship game to decide this year's Little League winners will be held on August 27, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC.