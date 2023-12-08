Sparks flare as Yankees MVP Aaron Judge swaps signature uniform with NFL record-setter Saquon Barkley

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge could justly be considered as the face of baseball. In addition to setting a single-season MLB home run record in 2022, Judge subsequently inked a $360 million, nine-year contract, making him the highest-paid position player in baseball history.

As such, Judge has often served as an ambassador for baseball, not just to the general public, but for other sports. Recently, the 31-year-old linked up with one of the hottest names in the NFL.

"Aaron Judge and Saquon Barkley jersey swap. (@MLB)" - The Score

Recently, Judge met up with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. With the pair meeting at a media event in New York City, the pair swapped their respective jerseys in a high-profile show of partnership.

A member of the Giants since 2018, Barkley was selected by the team with their second overall pick that year. Since breaking into action, the 26-year old has won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and also set a record for receptions by a rookie running back with 91.

A native of northern California, Aaron Judge was a star football player in his youth. However, as he grew older, it became increasingly apparent to the 6-foot-7 New York Yankees star that his passion lay in baseball.

A significant toe injury limited Judge to just 106 games in 2023, 51 fewer games than he logged during his record-setting season of 2022. Despite missing substantial time on the IL, Judge still managed to hit .267/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 75 RBIs.

"Aaron Judge gifts Karl-Anthony Towns one of his BP bats as the two superstars chop it up before tonight's Yankees game in the Bronx." - Benny White

Saquon Barkley is not Judge's first cross-sport relationship. In May 2023, the big man was spotted chatting with Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of batting practice at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge represents baseball better than almost anyone

In addition to being highly skilled, Judge is also a gentleman in every sense of the term. Recognized for his philanthropy by the league, Judge has been referred to as approachable, affable and good-natured by almost every person who has had the chance to meet him.

With big moves coming for his team in 2024, Yankees fans hope that Aaron Judge will be back in MVP-form. If he is not, then the team will have a hard time avoiding a similar, disappointing result to their 2023 record.

